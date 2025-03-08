Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2869525https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-nz-champions-trophy-2025-final-india-vs-new-zealand-head-to-head-record-in-odi-cricket-2869525.html
NewsCricket
IND VS NZ

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In ODI Cricket

India and New Zealand have played each other in many games in ODI cricket. Here's their head-to-head records in 50-over cricket: 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2025, 11:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In ODI Cricket

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, Sunday. 

Both India and New Zealand have already faced each in the tournament and at the same venue. It means strategies and adjustments will be firmly in focus, as the Black Caps attempt to correct what happened a week ago.

 

It's been relatively smooth sailing for India at the Champions Trophy 2025 so far, with the team winning all four matches. They registered victories against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in group stage matches before beating Australia in the semi-finals to reach the final of the tournament.

On the other hand, New Zealand have shown fine form during the tournament so far. Their only loss came against India in Dubai. They have registered victories against Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

On Sunday, India will look to win their historic third title, while New Zealand aims for their second title in Champions Trophy history.

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head In ODIs

India and New Zealand have played each other in many games in ODI cricket. Here's their head-to-head records in 50-over cricket:

Matches played: 119

India won: 61

New Zealand won: 50

No result: 7

Tied: 1

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head At ICC Events

In ICC events, India and New Zealand have had a neck-and-neck competition. In 10 World Cup matches and two Champions Trophy games, both these teams have won six times each.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK