IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In ODI Cricket

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, Sunday.

Both India and New Zealand have already faced each in the tournament and at the same venue. It means strategies and adjustments will be firmly in focus, as the Black Caps attempt to correct what happened a week ago.

It's been relatively smooth sailing for India at the Champions Trophy 2025 so far, with the team winning all four matches. They registered victories against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in group stage matches before beating Australia in the semi-finals to reach the final of the tournament.

On the other hand, New Zealand have shown fine form during the tournament so far. Their only loss came against India in Dubai. They have registered victories against Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

On Sunday, India will look to win their historic third title, while New Zealand aims for their second title in Champions Trophy history.

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head In ODIs

India and New Zealand have played each other in many games in ODI cricket. Here's their head-to-head records in 50-over cricket:

Matches played: 119

India won: 61

New Zealand won: 50

No result: 7

Tied: 1

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head At ICC Events

In ICC events, India and New Zealand have had a neck-and-neck competition. In 10 World Cup matches and two Champions Trophy games, both these teams have won six times each.