IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand Pitch Report, Dubai Stadium Stats

India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025: Here's the pitch report of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and records of the venue.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2025, 11:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, Sunday.

It's been relatively smooth sailing for India at the Champions Trophy 2025 so far, with the team winning all four matches. They registered victories against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in group stage matches before beating Australia in the semi-finals to reach the final of the tournament.

On the other hand, New Zealand have shown fine form during the tournament so far. Their only loss came against India in Dubai. They have registered victories against Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Both India and New Zealand have already faced each in the tournament and at the same venue, where Rohit Sharma led side emerged victorious. It means strategies and adjustments will be firmly in focus, as the Black Caps attempt to correct what happened a week ago.

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The 2025 Champions Trophy final will be played on the same strip that was used for India’s match against Pakistan on February 23. Batting first, Pakistan posted 241 and India chased down the target in the 43rd over with six wickets in hand.

The pitch is expected to be slow and sluggish. It will offer definitive assistance to the spinners. With Varun Chakaravarthy in sensational form and Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian team will start as favorites.

ODI Stats In Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Matches played: 62

Team batting first won: 23

Team batting second won: 37

No Result: 1

Tied: 1

Highest team total: 355/5 (50) - England vs Pakistan (2015)

Lowest team total: 124 all out (35.2) - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (2018) 

