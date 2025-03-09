IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Final Live Streaming FREE: When, Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand CT Final Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online?

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: India has remained unbeaten in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, overcoming every challenge so far. However, they will have to rise above their long-standing struggles against New Zealand and the emotions surrounding veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to lift the trophy. The two teams will clash in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

New Zealand: India’s Toughest ICC Opponent

New Zealand has always been a difficult opponent for India in ICC tournaments. The Kiwis lead 10-6 in overall ICC event clashes and hold a dominant 3-1 record against India in knockout matches. This history adds to India’s challenge in the final, making it a crucial game for breaking the trend.

Controversy Over India’s Extended Stay in Dubai

India has played all its matches in Dubai, leading some to argue that they had an unfair advantage. However, New Zealand has also played multiple games at this venue, making the conditions familiar to both teams. What could make a bigger difference is India’s strong spin attack, which has performed well on the slow Dubai pitch.

IND vs NZ: Head To Head

While India has a strong overall record against New Zealand in ODIs, their performance against the Black Caps in global ICC events has been a concern. New Zealand leads India 10-6 in ICC tournaments, including victories in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The 2019 semi-final was also MS Dhoni’s last international game, making it a bittersweet memory for Indian fans. However, in their most recent ICC clash, India defeated New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final, a victory that Rohit Sharma’s side will look to draw confidence from in this crucial encounter.

IND vs NZ CT-2025: Match Timings

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Toss Timing: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: India and New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand take place?

The India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, March 09.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match between India and New Zealand be played?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match between India and New Zealand begin?

The match is set to start at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Which TV channels will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Network 18 channels.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Where can I watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioStar app.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Cricket fans worldwide can catch the action live through various broadcasting networks and streaming platforms:

India: Star Sports and Sports18 will broadcast the match with commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The live stream will be available on the JioStar app and website.

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports will telecast the game.

UAE & MENA: CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2 will air the match.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Action will provide coverage.

USA & Canada: WillowTV will handle the broadcast.

Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean will air the match.

Australia: Amazon has exclusive streaming rights.

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ will cover the game.

South Africa: SuperSport will air the match live.

Bangladesh: Fans can watch on Nagorik TV and T Sports.

Afghanistan: ATN will telecast the game.

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV will be the official broadcaster.

India’s spinners have been key to their success in the tournament, and they are expected to stick with the combination of four spinners and two pacers for the final. The slow and turning conditions in Dubai favor this approach, giving India an edge. With history against them but form on their side, India will aim to break the New Zealand jinx and reclaim the Champions Trophy title.