IND vs NZ Final CT ODI Semis Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs New Zealand Semifinals, Dubai, 2.30 PM IST, March 09

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is set for a high-voltage showdown as India (IND) takes on New Zealand (NZ) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9 at 2:30 PM IST. Both teams have delivered stellar performances throughout the tournament, setting the stage for an epic battle. With Dream11 fantasy leagues heating up, here’s a deep dive into the best team combinations, captaincy picks, pitch report, and key players to watch out for.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Predictions

Top Fantasy Picks for IND vs NZ Final

India

Virat Kohli (217 Runs in 4 Matches)

Kohli has shown glimpses of his vintage best, delivering crucial knocks in high-pressure games. Given his experience and current form, he remains a top pick for your Dream11 team.

Shreyas Iyer (195 Runs in 4 Matches)

A dependable middle-order batter, Iyer has been India's stabilizer. His ability to play spin well on the Dubai track makes him a valuable asset in fantasy cricket.

Varun Chakravarthy (7 Wickets in 2 Matches)

The mystery spinner has been lethal on UAE pitches, troubling batters with his variations. Given the assistance spinners have received in Dubai, Chakravarthy is a must-have in fantasy lineups.

New Zealand

Rachin Ravindra (226 Runs in 3 Matches)

With two centuries in the tournament, Ravindra has been the backbone of New Zealand’s batting lineup. His recent form makes him an ideal choice for captaincy.

Tom Latham (191 Runs in 4 Matches)

The Kiwi wicketkeeper has played impactful knocks, ensuring stability in the middle order. His wicketkeeping points add extra value in fantasy leagues.

Mitchell Santner (7 Wickets in 4 Matches)

After a slow start, Santner turned the tables in the semi-final against South Africa. He could be a game-changer in the final with both bat and ball.

IND vs NZ Pitch & Weather Report

Weather: The Dubai weather will be warm, with temperatures hovering around 32°C. While there will be some cloud cover, rain is not expected to interfere.

Pitch Report: The surface has been balanced throughout the tournament. Spinners have found grip and turn, while batters who apply themselves can score big. Chasing teams have had the upper hand in this venue, winning 3 out of 4 matches in this tournament.

Dream11 Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Contest TypeCaptainVice-Captain

Head-to-Head Virat Kohli Kane Williamson

Small League Shreyas Iyer Tom Latham

Grand League Rohit Sharma Varun Chakravarthy

Dream11 Fantasy Teams for IND vs NZ Final

Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Rachin Ravindra

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Matt Henry, Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Grand Leagues/Winner Takes All

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Phillips

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Matt Henry, Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Varun Chakravarthy

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing 11s

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand:

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Matt Henry/Nathan Smith.

Expert Advice for IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket

Dubai’s conditions have favored a mix of spinners and batters with solid technique. Consider having at least two frontline spinners in your Dream11 team. Players like Varun Chakravarthy and Mitchell Santner could prove to be decisive factors.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 119

India Wins: 61

New Zealand Wins: 50

Tied: 1

No Result: 7