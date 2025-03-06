Champions Trophy 2025 Final, IND vs NZ: All You Need To Know About Match Date, Time, Venue, Predicted 11

The Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will be playing against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue defeated Australia in the first semi-final by four wickets to book their spot for the grand finale.

New Zealand on the other hand, entered the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 after a clinical win over South Africa in the second semi-final on Wednesday. The likes of Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson smashed centuries to help their team set up a final against India. The good thing for the Indian team is their ace batter Virat Kohli has regained his form back, hitting a ton against Pakistan before his 84-run knock against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025.

IND Vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final Time And Venue

The Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand will start at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IND Vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Predicted XI's

India predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand predicted XI: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Matt Henry

IND Vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith.