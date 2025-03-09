IND vs NZ Final Live Streaming FREE: When And Where Watch India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy FinalsMatch Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?

Cricket fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, where India will take on New Zealand in a high-stakes encounter. The much-anticipated showdown will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9, 2025, with the action set to begin at 2:30 PM IST. Both teams have fought their way through the tournament to earn a place in the grand finale, and the stage is set for an epic battle.

Where to Watch IND vs NZ Final Live?

For fans eager to catch the match live, the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Sports18 channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites. Viewers can also access the match through select Airtel, Jio, and Vi recharge plans that offer complimentary Hotstar subscriptions.

India: JioStar (Live streaming on Jio Hotstar, Television coverage on Star and Network 18 channels)

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports, Streaming options: Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA: CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, Streaming option: STARZPLAY

UK: Live broadcasting on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada: WillowTV, Streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage available)

Caribbean: ESPNCaribbean on TV, Streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia: PrimeVideo (coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app.

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories: SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan: ATN

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa

How Did India and New Zealand Reach the Final?

India: India’s journey to the final has been marked by dominant performances from their top-order batters and a lethal spin attack. The leadership of Rohit Sharma, coupled with the experience of Virat Kohli and the explosiveness of Shubman Gill, has played a crucial role in India’s success. The bowling unit, spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja, has been instrumental in dismantling opposition line-ups.

New Zealand: The Kiwis, led by the ever-reliable Kane Williamson, have once again proved why they are a force to be reckoned with in ICC events. Their squad boasts all-rounders like Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips, who provide stability in both batting and bowling. The pace attack, featuring Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, has been highly effective on the tournament’s varied surfaces.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch?

Virat Kohli (India): The former Indian captain thrives in high-pressure games, and this final presents another opportunity for him to leave his mark.

Rohit Sharma (India): With his aggressive batting at the top, Rohit’s ability to provide a strong start will be crucial for India.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand): The Kiwi skipper’s ability to anchor the innings while accelerating at the right moment makes him a vital player.

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand): With the Dubai pitch expected to favor spin, Santner’s role as a bowler and lower-order batsman will be critical.

Mohammed Shami (India): His ability to deliver breakthroughs with the new ball and at the death overs could make a difference.

What Are the Pitch and Weather Conditions?

The Dubai pitch is expected to offer some turn for spinners, making it an ideal battleground for the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Santner. Batters who can adapt to slow conditions and rotate the strike efficiently will be key to success. The weather is forecast to be warm and dry, ensuring an uninterrupted contest.

What Are the Predicted Playing XIs?

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke

Who Has the Edge in the Final?

With India’s strong batting line-up and lethal spin attack, they appear well-equipped to handle the conditions in Dubai. However, New Zealand’s resilience and experience in knockout games cannot be underestimated. The battle between India’s batters and New Zealand’s bowlers will be key in deciding the outcome of this final.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy