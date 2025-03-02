IND vs NZ FREE Live Streaming, CT-2025: When, Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 12th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online?

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: India and New Zealand are set to clash in the 12th and final group-stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have already secured their places in the semi-finals after defeating Pakistan and Bangladesh in their previous encounters. However, this match will determine the table-topper of Group A, with the winner facing the second-placed team from Group B in the knockout stage.

IND vs NZ: Head To Head

While India has a strong overall record against New Zealand in ODIs, their performance against the Black Caps in global ICC events has been a concern. New Zealand leads India 10-5 in ICC tournaments, including victories in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The 2019 semi-final was also MS Dhoni’s last international game, making it a bittersweet memory for Indian fans. However, in their most recent ICC clash, India defeated New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final, a victory that Rohit Sharma’s side will look to draw confidence from in this crucial encounter.

IND vs NZ: Match Timings

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Toss Timing: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand take place?

The India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, March 02.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand be played?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand begin?

The match is set to start at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Network 18 channels.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioStar app.

Cricket fans worldwide can catch the action live through various broadcasting networks and streaming platforms:

India: Star Sports and Sports18 will broadcast the match with commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The live stream will be available on the JioStar app and website.

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports will telecast the game.

UAE & MENA: CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2 will air the match.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Action will provide coverage.

USA & Canada: WillowTV will handle the broadcast.

Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean will air the match.

Australia: Amazon has exclusive streaming rights.

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ will cover the game.

South Africa: SuperSport will air the match live.

Bangladesh: Fans can watch on Nagorik TV and T Sports.

Afghanistan: ATN will telecast the game.

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV will be the official broadcaster.

The result of this match will decide which team tops Group A. The group leader will face the second-placed team from Group B in the semi-finals, while the runner-up will meet the table-topper from the other group. Both India and New Zealand will be eager to take the winning momentum into the knockouts as they eye Champions Trophy glory.