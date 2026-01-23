Advertisement
IND vs NZ Raipur weather report: Will rain affect the 2nd T20I?
IND VS NZ WEATHER REPORT

IND vs NZ Raipur weather report: Will rain affect the 2nd T20I?

The focus shifts to Raipur as the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team gear up for the second T20I of their multi-format series.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
IND vs NZ Raipur weather report: Will rain affect the 2nd T20I?Image Credit:- X

The focus shifts to Raipur as the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team gear up for the second T20I of their multi-format series. While fans eagerly await another high-octane contest, weather conditions remain a key talking point ahead of the match.

Clear Skies Expected in Raipur

The good news for cricket lovers is that rain is highly unlikely to play spoilsport in Raipur. Weather forecasts predict clear to mostly clear skies throughout the day and evening, ensuring uninterrupted action at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. Temperatures are expected to hover around 22-25°C during the evening, gradually dropping to 15-18°C later in the night. These conditions should be comfortable for both players and spectators.

Dew Could Influence Match Conditions

While rain is not a concern, dew could become a significant factor as the match progresses. With moderate humidity levels expected, the outfield may get slippery during the second innings, potentially giving an advantage to the chasing side. Captains might keep this in mind while making toss decisions, especially when it comes to bowling combinations and death-over strategies.

Squads For India vs New Zealand T20I Series

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs

