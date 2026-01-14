IND vs NZ Rajkot ODI: Weather Update, Pitch Report, Match Analysis Of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India will look to close out the series when they face New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match contest at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. After a high-pressure chase in Vadodara, the spotlight now shifts to Rajkot, a venue known for big scores, flat pitches, and decisive batting performances. With India leading 1-0, this match carries clear series-clinching stakes and strong selection subplots.

Series Context: India One Win Away from Sealing It

Team India made a statement in the opening ODI, chasing down 301 with composure and clarity. Led by captain Shubman Gill, the hosts showed depth and calm under pressure, a theme that has defined their ODI rebuild in 2026.

New Zealand, captained by Michael Bracewell in the absence of Kane Williamson, pushed India deep into the chase. Kyle Jamieson’s late burst created genuine tension, but India held their nerve to finish with an over to spare.

Rajkot now offers New Zealand a chance to reset, while India aim to strike decisively.

India Batting: Experience Meets Control

Virat Kohli was the standout with a fluent 93, controlling the chase before falling short of a century. Shreyas Iyer added stability through the middle overs, while KL Rahul finished the job with an unbeaten 29 off 21 balls.

The ability to rotate strike late in the innings stood out as a key differentiator.

New Zealand Fightback with the Ball

Kyle Jamieson’s three-wicket spell dragged New Zealand back into the contest, while disciplined middle-over bowling prevented India from cruising early. However, the lack of penetration at the death remained a concern.

Team News: Washington Sundar Ruled Out

India have been forced into a change. All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to injury, with Ayush Badoni drafted into the squad. The Delhi batter brings domestic consistency and IPL exposure, and could be considered for the number five role if India opt to shuffle combinations.

Rajkot Weather Forecast for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Conditions in Rajkot are set to be ideal for cricket. Clear skies, plenty of sunshine, and no rain threat are expected throughout the day.

Maximum temperature: 27 to 28°C

Match-time temperature: Around 25°C

Rain probability: 0%

Dew factor: Minimal

The lack of dew means captains can make toss decisions without major weather-related bias.

Pitch Report: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Rajkot has earned a reputation as a batter’s venue, and the numbers back it up. The average first-innings ODI score here is above 320, with no team ever dismissed for under 250.

The surface is flat, hard, and offers true bounce, making stroke-play rewarding from ball one. Fast bowlers receive limited assistance and must rely on variations. Spinners may get some grip later in the innings, but accuracy remains key.

Another high-scoring India vs New Zealand ODI looks firmly on the cards.