IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live: Where to watch India vs New Zealand final on TV, online

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its biggest moment tonight as India face New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match begins at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Fans in India can watch the high-stakes clash live on the Star Sports Network, while digital live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The summit clash will also be broadcast across multiple global networks, making it one of the most watched cricket matches of the year.

When is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place half an hour earlier at 6:30 PM IST. With a capacity of more than 130,000 spectators, the venue is expected to host one of the loudest and most electric atmospheres in world cricket.

India enter the final after defeating England by seven runs in a tense semi final at the Wankhede Stadium. Sanju Samson played a crucial knock of 89 while Jasprit Bumrah once again delivered with the ball under pressure. New Zealand, on the other hand, dominated South Africa in their semi final at Eden Gardens, winning by nine wickets after Finn Allen smashed an unbeaten century.

Where can fans watch India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final live in India?

In India, the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The television coverage includes multiple regional language feeds including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada to cater to a wider audience.

Fans who prefer digital viewing can watch the final through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform will also offer additional language commentary options such as Bengali, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi and Marathi, making the final accessible to fans across different regions of the country.

How to watch India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final live streaming worldwide?

The ICC has ensured wide global coverage for the T20 World Cup 2026 Final, with official broadcasters across major cricket playing nations.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, fans can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, while digital streaming is available through the NOW platform. Viewers in New Zealand can tune into SKY Sport and stream the match via SKY Sport Now.

In the United States and Canada, Willow TV holds the broadcast rights for the tournament, while Australia will see the final streamed live on Prime Video. These platforms are expected to attract significant viewership given the global interest in the India vs New Zealand final.

Which TV channels are broadcasting the T20 World Cup 2026 Final in other regions?

Cricket fans across Africa can watch the match through SuperSport, which holds the broadcast rights across Sub Saharan Africa. In the Caribbean Islands, ESPN Caribbean will televise the final with streaming available through Disney+.

Viewers in the Middle East and North Africa can watch the match on CricLife Max through the StarzPlay platform. Pakistan viewers can watch the final on PTV Sports and Geo Super with digital streaming available through Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad and Myco.

For countries without a dedicated broadcaster, the International Cricket Council is offering a free live stream of the final through ICC.tv, allowing fans around the world to follow the title clash without restrictions.

Why is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final historically significant?

India are chasing a historic milestone as they attempt to become the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. The Rohit Sharma led side is also looking to become the first host nation to lift the trophy on home soil in the tournament's history.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are chasing their first ever T20 World Cup title. Interestingly, the Black Caps have never lost to India in a T20 World Cup match, holding a 3–0 record in previous encounters. That statistic adds another intriguing layer to a final already packed with pressure and narrative.

Much of India's hopes will rest on Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah. Samson has been one of the tournament’s standout batters with match winning knocks in the knockout stages, while Bumrah continues to be the spearhead of India's bowling attack.

The Ahmedabad pitch could also play a decisive role. The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium usually offers early assistance for seam bowlers due to its red and black soil combination, while spinners often become influential during the middle overs.

With over 130,000 fans expected inside the stadium and millions watching worldwide through television and live streaming platforms, the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final promises to be a spectacle that could shape the next chapter of modern T20 cricket.