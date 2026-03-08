IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Suryakumar Yadav on verge of joining MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in elite India captaincy club

Suryakumar Yadav stands on the brink of etching his name into Indian cricket history as India faces New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India are aiming to win their third T20 World Cup title but for one man, the stakes are personal and generational. Suryakumar Yadav, the "Mr. 360" of Indian cricket, is just one win away from becoming the third Indian captain to lift the T20 World Cup trophy, joining the legendary MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.



ALSO READ: 'Sab same line chipka rahe hain': Suryakumar Yadav responds to Mitchell Santner's 'silence the crowd' warning - WATCH

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Weight of History

Since the inception of the T20 World Cup in 2007, India has reached the pinnacle of the format twice by winning trophy.

Each victory defined an era:

2007: A young, fearless MS Dhoni led a transitional side to a thrilling win in South Africa, sparking the T20 revolution.

2024: After a 17-year drought, Rohit Sharma steered a veteran-heavy squad to glory in Barbados, cementing his legacy as one of the game's greatest leaders.

Now, Suryakumar Yadav stands on the cusp of his own moment. If India defeats New Zealand, Suryakumar will become only the third captain to join this pantheon, further solidifying India’s status as the only nation to potentially win three T20 World Cup titles.

The Captaincy Of 'SKY'

Suryakumar Yadav, affectionately known as SKY, assumed the T20I captaincy after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the shortest format following India's 2024 triumph. Initially a surprise choice for some, the explosive batter has silenced doubters with his tactical acumen, man-management skills, and ability to lead from the front.

Under his leadership, India have maintained their status as the No. 1 T20I side for an extended period, boasting an impressive win percentage that ranks him as one of the country's most successful captains in the format.

His calm demeanor, innovative field placements, and emphasis on a relaxed yet focused dressing room environment have been key to the team's consistency.

More Than Just A Title

A win today doesn't just add a trophy to the cabinet; it marks several historic "firsts":

Back-to-Back Champions: India would become the first team in history to win consecutive T20 World Cup titles (2024 and 2026).

The Triple Crown: India would become the first nation to hold three T20 World Cup trophies.

Host Glory: India could become the first solo host nation to lift the trophy on home soil.