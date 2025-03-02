IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Creates History; Joins Sachin Tendukar, MS Dhoni In THIS Elite List
Virat Kohli, who is one of the greatest ODI batters of all time, has added another milestone to his career.
Trending Photos
Star batter Virat Kohli scripted history during India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. The 36-year-old Kohli became the seventh Indian cricketer to play 300 or more One-Day Internationals (ODIs) after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.
Overall, Kohli, who is one of the greatest ODI batters of all time, became the 22nd player to play 300 matches in the 50-over format.
List Of Indian Players To Play 300 Or More ODI Matches
Sachin Tendulkar 463
MS Dhoni 347
Rahul Dravid 340
M Azharuddin 334
Sourav Ganguly 308
Yuvraj Singh 301
Virat Kohli 300
However, Kohli couldn't play a memorable knock in his 300th ODI International. The former India captain was looking in good touch but his innings was cut short courtesy a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips at short point.
In Matt Henry's over, Virat played a well-timed cut short but Phillips dove to his right and stuck his right hand out to take a brilliant catch and leave Kohli stunned. The India batter was dismissed for 11 off 14.
After Kohli's wicket, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched a solid partnership to bail India out from trouble.
Notably, India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semi-final of the tournament. The winner of this match will top Group A and face Australia in the first semi-final while the losing team will play South Africa.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv