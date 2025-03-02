IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Creates History; Joins Sachin Tendukar, MS Dhoni In THIS Elite List

Star batter Virat Kohli scripted history during India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. The 36-year-old Kohli became the seventh Indian cricketer to play 300 or more One-Day Internationals (ODIs) after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

Overall, Kohli, who is one of the greatest ODI batters of all time, became the 22nd player to play 300 matches in the 50-over format.

List Of Indian Players To Play 300 Or More ODI Matches

Sachin Tendulkar 463

MS Dhoni 347

Rahul Dravid 340

M Azharuddin 334

Sourav Ganguly 308

Yuvraj Singh 301

Virat Kohli 300

However, Kohli couldn't play a memorable knock in his 300th ODI International. The former India captain was looking in good touch but his innings was cut short courtesy a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips at short point.

In Matt Henry's over, Virat played a well-timed cut short but Phillips dove to his right and stuck his right hand out to take a brilliant catch and leave Kohli stunned. The India batter was dismissed for 11 off 14.

After Kohli's wicket, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched a solid partnership to bail India out from trouble.

Notably, India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semi-final of the tournament. The winner of this match will top Group A and face Australia in the first semi-final while the losing team will play South Africa.