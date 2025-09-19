IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Key Stats, Records & First-Ever T20I Clash

The Asia Cup 2025 group stage concludes with an exciting India vs Oman encounter at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19. Scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST, this clash promises an intriguing contest despite India having already sealed Super 4 qualification and Oman being out of the tournament race. Here’s a detailed statistical and tactical preview ahead of this first-ever T20I meeting between the two sides.

India in Dominant Form: A Team on a Roll

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India have been in imperious form from the opening match. The Men in Blue smashed UAE by nine wickets and followed it up with a seven-wicket demolition of Pakistan, showcasing a perfect balance of batting depth and bowling firepower.

With the Super 4 spot secured, India may experiment with squad rotation. Expect Arshdeep Singh to replace Jasprit Bumrah to keep the pace attack fresh for the knockouts. Key players like Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav will remain vital to maintaining India’s dominant momentum.

Abhishek Sharma: 340 runs in 7 T20Is this year at a strike rate of 217.94

Kuldeep Yadav: 7 wickets in 2 Asia Cup 2025 matches at an average of 3.57, economy 4.05

Suryakumar Yadav: 82 runs in 7 T20Is, strike rate 130.15

India’s batting lineup, featuring Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson, coupled with a versatile bowling unit including Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, makes them heavy favorites.

Oman: Desperate for a Statement Win

Oman’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign has been a struggle. After a 93-run defeat to Pakistan and a 42-run loss to UAE, skipper Jatinder Singh has been the lone bright spot with the bat. With nothing to lose, Oman will aim to surprise India and leave the tournament on a high.

Key players to watch:

Jatinder Singh: 1,420 T20I runs at a strike rate of 119.02

Mohammad Nadeem: 644 T20I runs, strike rate 109.71

Aamir Kaleem: 44 wickets in 46 T20Is, economy 7.54

Oman’s spinners, particularly Shakeel Ahmed, could play a crucial role if the match extends into the middle overs.

IND vs OMN: Head-to-Head and Records

Interestingly, India and Oman have never faced each other in T20Is. This match will mark their first-ever meeting, making it a unique statistical landmark.

At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the pitch offers a balanced contest for bat and ball. First-innings scores average 166, with pacers getting early movement under lights and spinners becoming effective as the game progresses. Captains winning the toss might prefer to bat first, leveraging the powerplay advantage.

Records That Could Be Broken

Sanju Samson: 1 six away from 50 T20I sixes

Abhishek Sharma: 4 sixes away from 50 T20I sixes

Suryakumar Yadav: Needs 8 fours and 2 sixes for 250 T20I fours and 150 sixes

Hardik Pandya: 5 sixes away from 100 T20I sixes, 3 wickets to overtake Yuzvendra Chahal

For Oman:

Jatinder Singh: 80 runs to 1,500 T20I runs

Mohammad Nadeem: 6 fours for 50 T20I fours

Aamir Kaleem: 6 wickets for 50 T20I wickets

Probable Playing XI: Key Names for IND vs OMN

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava

Where to Watch India vs Oman Live

The IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD in India. Live streaming is available via SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.