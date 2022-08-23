Ahead of India's clash against arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that Virat Kohli needs just one big innings to get back to form and talk around his form will be put to an end if the batter manages to slam a half-century in their opening match of the T20I tournament. Kohli's final century came against Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series on November 23, 2019. He played a knock of 136 runs in that match.

"I haven't spoken to Virat Kohli recently but the 'big guys' always wake up at the right time. The downtime for Kohli was good before the Asia Cup gave him a good chance to reflect. If he manages to get a fifty in the match against Pakistan, mouths will be shut," Shastri said speaking about Kohli's form on Star Sports.

"One innings can make a difference. He needs one innings to get back because the hunger is undiminished. What's happened in the past is history. Remember public memory is very short," Ravi Shastri said in a presser arranged by Star Sports ahead of the Asia Cup," he added.

Since his last century, Virat Kohli has played 18 Test matches and scored 872 runs across 32 innings at an average of 27.25. He has crossed the fifty-run mark six times with the best score of 79.

"Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team and nobody can match Virat Kohli's work ethic the way he trained. He is a machine. No question, he will definitely come back in his best form. His hunger and passion are unbelievable," Shastri said.

In 50 overs format, the batter has played 23 ODIs since his final century. In these, he has scored 824 runs at an average of 35.82. He has hit ten half-centuries in the format with the best score of 89.

In the shortest format of the game, Kohli has played a total of 27 T20Is since his final international ton, he has scored 858 runs in this format at an average of 42.90. His best score in this format is 94*. He has hit eight half-centuries in this format since his last ton.

In all formats combined, he has featured in 68 international matches and scored 2,554 runs across all formats in 82 innings at an average of 34.05. He has hit 24 half-centuries across all formats.

Kohli will make his return to cricket after a short break, which saw him miss the tour of West Indies during the Asia Cup 2022. His first match on comeback will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. Fans will hope that Kohli regains his form during the tournament and hopefully hits his much-anticipated 71st international ton soon and raises his bat and helmet while roaring his lungs out to the delight of his fans.