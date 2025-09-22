IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Allows Handshakes But Not With Pakistan Players - WATCH

IND vs PAK: The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 continued to be dominated by off-field drama as India and Pakistan met again in the Super Four stage on Sunday. The highly anticipated clash in Dubai saw a subtle shift in the much-talked-about handshake controversy, following a request from India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir Orders Players to Shake Hands With A Condition

During the post-match scenes, a video surfaced on social media showing Gautam Gambhir instructing Indian players to step out of the dressing room and shake hands with the match officials. However, there was a clear condition handshakes were to be exchanged only with the umpires and match officials, not with the Pakistani players. This move marked a slight change in protocol from the group-stage encounter, where the Indian team avoided any handshakes altogether, both during the toss and after the match.

Suryakumar Mocks Pakistan: “This Is Not A Rivalry”

India captain Suryakumar Yadav added more spice to the post-match buzz by downplaying the historic India-Pakistan cricket rivalry. “I think you should stop asking questions on the rivalry because rivalry is when 15–20 matches are played by both sides and one side is ahead by 8-7. It is called playing good cricket and a rivalry. 3-0, 10-1, I don’t know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore,” Suryakumar said with a smirk, leaving reporters stunned.

Abhishek Sharma Shines Again

While the controversy grabbed headlines, India’s on-field performance remained clinical. Abhishek Sharma once again emerged as India’s batting star, continuing his fine form in the tournament. Opening with Shubman Gill, the left-hander showcased fluent stroke play and steady aggression. Suryakumar praised the opening pair after the match, saying that Abhishek and Gill complement each other perfectly, laying solid foundations for India’s batting success.

India Maintain Dominance

Despite the tense political and sporting backdrop, India maintained their supremacy over Pakistan with another commanding performance. As the Super Four stage progresses, the Men in Blue remain focused on cricket, while the handshake row ensures the rivalry whether acknowledged or not continues to fuel headlines.