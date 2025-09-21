IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Handshake Row Deepens As PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Meets Players And Coach Ahead Of India Clash

IND vs PAK: The tension between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the ongoing handshake controversy escalated on Saturday as PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the team’s training session in Dubai. His visit came on the eve of Pakistan’s high-stakes Super Fours clash against India at the Asia Cup 2025.

Naqvi Meets Players and Coach Hesson

Naqvi, who also serves as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, arrived at the ICC Academy on Saturday evening and was seen engaging in animated discussions with Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson. He also interacted briefly with the players, reportedly stressing key points as he gestured during the intense conversation.

His visit came amid rising off-field drama surrounding Pakistan’s preparation for the marquee encounter. The PCB chief’s involvement signals the seriousness of the situation as Pakistan look to bounce back from their recent controversies and an earlier defeat to India.

Pre-Match Press Conference Cancelled Again

Adding to the intrigue, Pakistan cancelled their pre-match press conference for the second consecutive game. A team representative was scheduled to address the media at 6 pm (local time) on Saturday, but the event was called off without explanation. The move follows a similar decision before Pakistan’s must-win clash against the UAE earlier in the week.

During the UAE game, Pakistan’s delayed arrival at the Dubai International Stadium forced a one-hour postponement, while PCB officials engaged in backroom discussions with the ICC over the handshake row.

Pycroft at the Centre of Controversy

At the heart of the issue is ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, who allegedly instructed captains Salman Ali Agha and Suryakumar Yadav not to shake hands during the toss of the India-Pakistan group-stage match on September 14. The PCB demanded Pycroft’s removal after Pakistan’s 7-wicket loss to India, but the ICC rejected the request, reappointing him as the match referee for Sunday’s Super Fours clash.

The tension intensified during Pakistan’s game against the UAE, when a muted video of a meeting between PCB officials and Pycroft was posted on social media, sparking backlash and prompting ICC warnings of potential action.

Teams Gear Up for High-Pressure Super Fours Clash

Despite the off-field drama, both teams are focusing on the crucial Super Fours fixture at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan will be desperate to stay alive in the tournament, while India aim to consolidate their dominance following their emphatic group-stage victory.

IND vs PAK: Full Squads

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.