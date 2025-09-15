IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Secret Of His Match-Winning Spell Against Pakistan

IND vs PAK: India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav once again proved to be Pakistan’s nemesis in the Asia Cup 2025, producing a magical spell that dismantled their batting lineup. Playing his first-ever T20I against Pakistan, Kuldeep returned with match-winning figures of 3/18 in four overs, restricting the Men in Green to just 127/9 after they opted to bat first. India comfortably chased down the target with seven wickets in hand, with Kuldeep rightfully claiming the Player of the Match award.

Sticking to Simple Plans

When asked about the secret behind his dominance over Pakistan, Kuldeep stressed on keeping things uncomplicated.

“Nothing much, to be honest. I just try to keep things simple and execute the plans I have. I focus on who’s batting at the crease, what their strengths are, and how they like to play. Then I react accordingly,” Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation.

The spinner added that he had his plans ready for this game and executing them with discipline brought him success.

The First-Ball Mindset

Kuldeep further revealed his mindset when bowling to Pakistan batters, highlighting how he always sees the first delivery as a wicket-taking opportunity.

“The first ball is always a wicket-taking ball in my mind. You need to have that mindset — that you can get a wicket straight away. Whether the batter is new or set, it’s usually the first time they’re facing me in the game, and that gives me a good chance,” he explained.

Room for Improvement Despite Success

Despite his dominant performances, Kuldeep believes he still has work to do.

“I still feel there’s a lot of improvement needed in my bowling. Sometimes I try too many variations, and I’m learning to manage that better. It’s a process — learning day by day, game by game,” he admitted.

A Record of Dominance Against Pakistan

Kuldeep’s impressive spell added another chapter to his remarkable record against Pakistan. Before this game, he had already scalped 15 wickets in six ODIs against them. Now, in his maiden T20I against the arch-rivals, he continued the trend by delivering yet another game-changing performance.

Leading Wicket-Taker in Asia Cup 2025

This was Kuldeep’s second successive Player of the Match award in the tournament, after his heroics against Oman in India’s opening fixture. With seven wickets in two matches, he currently stands as the leading wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2025, underlining his crucial role in India’s campaign.