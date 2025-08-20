IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar Defends Team India, Says Players ‘Helpless’ Amid Backlash

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash has once again become more than just a cricket match—it’s a debate fuelled by politics, public sentiment, and national pride. Scheduled for September 14 in Dubai, the marquee contest has triggered heated discussions in India following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Amid calls to boycott the fixture, Sunil Gavaskar has stepped up in defence of the Indian players, insisting that the stars are merely following government orders and should not be vilified.

Sunil Gavaskar: “Players Are Helpless, They Follow Government Instructions”

Speaking to India Today, the legendary opener stressed that it was unfair to criticise cricketers for agreeing to play Pakistan at the Asia Cup. Gavaskar clarified that players are contracted to the BCCI, and ultimately, the Government of India has the final say in whether the team competes against Pakistan.

“If the government has taken a call, I don’t see how the players can be criticised,” Gavaskar said. “They are contracted professionals who simply follow instructions. If the government says play, they play. If the government says no, the BCCI will act accordingly.”

His words underline the lack of agency players have in such geopolitical situations, shifting accountability away from the dressing room and onto the corridors of power.

Fans Divided Over India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

The fan backlash surrounding the September 14 contest stems from heightened tensions after the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed multiple lives and reignited calls for cutting all ties with Pakistan, including sporting ones.

The public mood hardened further when two India-Pakistan legends matches in England were cancelled last month following outrage on social media. The thought of current Indian stars facing Pakistan at a major ICC-recognised event has only magnified the debate.

For many, cricket remains inseparable from politics when it comes to India and Pakistan. Yet, the BCCI’s clearance after MEA approval ensured India’s participation, leaving fans torn between national sentiment and sporting tradition.

Wasim Akram: “The Game Must Go On”

While India grapples with the moral and political debate, voices from across the border have been more pragmatic. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, speaking on the Stick with Cricket Podcast, downplayed the controversy.

“The Asia Cup schedule is out; there is backlash. But we in Pakistan are calm. We will be fine whether we play or don’t play. The game must go on,” Akram remarked.

Akram also urged against politicising the rivalry beyond repair, adding, “Politics apart, I am not a politician. We are patriotic about our country; India is patriotic about theirs. Let’s respect that.”

His comments reflect the contrast between India’s emotional reaction and Pakistan’s relatively indifferent stance.

Cricketing Lens: A Strong Indian Squad Despite the Noise

Amid the political storm, Gavaskar also shifted focus back to cricket, praising the Asia Cup 2025 Indian squad as one of the strongest in recent years. With batting depth, left-right balance, and a versatile bowling attack, India looks well-equipped to handle the September 10 opener against hosts UAE before the highly anticipated Pakistan clash.

“This is a fabulous squad,” Gavaskar noted. “The balance is terrific, the batting is deep, and the bowling has variety. It’s a fantastic team.”

Despite off-field turbulence, the cricketing challenge promises high-quality action, especially with India and Pakistan likely to meet at least twice—in the group stage and potentially in the Super Four.