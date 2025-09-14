IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Refuses To Shake Hands With Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Due To...

India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday, September 14.

Suryakumar and Salman, the respective captains of India and Pakistan, stood beside each other when commentator Ravi Shastri presented the toss, but there was no customary handshake between the two. Both captains submitted their team sheets to the umpire, exchanged the customary words with Ravi Shastri, and then headed back to the dressing room.

According to The Indian Express report, Suryakumar Yadav had made up his mind on the morning of the game and informed the team management just hours before the toss that he would not take part in the handshake with the Pakistan captain. He also told his teammates that it was everyone's individual choice whether or not they wished to shake hands with the Pakistan counterparts.



Asia Cup 2025: Team India Aware Of Public Sentiment

The deviation from customary handshake practice at the toss came a day after India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate admitted the team was mindful of public sentiment amid mounting calls for a boycott.

The players are aware of the outrage back home after the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 deaths, and the retaliatory strikes by India. Notably, once the Asia Cup 2025 schedule was released, debate has resurfaced over whether India should play a cricket match against Pakistan, given the strained political ties between the two countries.

However, the BCCI has reiterated that it must follow the central government’s directive, which allows India to face Pakistan in international or multilateral tournaments but prohibits bilateral series between the two nations. According to the Union Sports Ministry’s notification, India and Pakistan may compete in "international and multilateral events", but cannot hold "bilateral sports events in each other’s country."

Concern Of Players Discussed In The Team Meeting

A day before the match, Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said at the press conference that the players’ concerns were addressed in the team meeting.

"It is actually something we addressed in the morning. We obviously are aware of the sentiments and the strong feelings. And Gauti’s (coach Gautam Gambhir’s) message has just been very professional, about not worrying about things that are not in our control," Doeschate said.

"I have no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public. The Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time, and we were just waiting. We didn’t think we were going to be coming at one stage. But obviously, you know what the government stance is. Now the team, particularly the players, have to put their sentiments and emotions aside. Hopefully, the way we play can represent how we feel about the country," he added.