IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Final In India, Pakistan, US, UK?
The stage is set for the Asia Cup 2025 Final as arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 28, 2025.
The stage is set for the Asia Cup 2025 Final as arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 28, 2025. With high-voltage cricketing action expected, fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness this blockbuster encounter. Both teams have showcased dominant performances throughout the tournament, and the grand finale promises to be nothing short of spectacular.
Match Details
Match: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final
Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
Time (India): 8:00 PM IST
Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final 2025
In India
- TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten channels)
- Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website
- Alternate OTT Platform: OTTplay app
In Pakistan
- TV Broadcast: PTV Sports
- Live Streaming: Tamasha app
In USA & North America
- Broadcast/Streaming: Willow TV, Sling TV
In UK & Europe
- Live Streaming: YuppTV (digital), with regional broadcast partners also carrying the final
In Australia & New Zealand
- Streaming: YuppTV and local sports networks
Why This Final Matters
India’s Road: Led by an in-form batting unit with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, India has dominated with aggressive yet balanced cricket.
Pakistan’s Challenge: Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Haris have delivered key knocks, while their bowling attack remains lethal in crunch matches.
High Stakes: Beyond the trophy, the match also has implications for ICC rankings and sets the tone ahead of the upcoming global tournaments.
Global Anticipation
The India vs Pakistan rivalry transcends cricket; it’s a cultural event. With millions expected to tune in worldwide, broadcasters and digital platforms are gearing up for record-breaking viewership numbers. The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan isn’t just another cricket match; it’s a clash of pride, passion, and power. Make sure you catch the action live on your TV or preferred digital platform when the first ball is bowled in Dubai.
