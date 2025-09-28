Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965622https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-pak-asia-cup-final-2025-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-final-in-india-pakistan-us-uk-2965622.html
NewsCricket
SURYAKUMAR YADAV

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Final In India, Pakistan, US, UK?

The stage is set for the Asia Cup 2025 Final as arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 28, 2025.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Final In India, Pakistan, US, UK?Image Credit:- X

The stage is set for the Asia Cup 2025 Final as arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 28, 2025. With high-voltage cricketing action expected, fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness this blockbuster encounter. Both teams have showcased dominant performances throughout the tournament, and the grand finale promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE

Time (India): 8:00 PM IST

Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final 2025

In India

  • TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten channels)
  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website
  • Alternate OTT Platform: OTTplay app

In Pakistan

  • TV Broadcast: PTV Sports
  • Live Streaming: Tamasha app

In USA & North America

  • Broadcast/Streaming: Willow TV, Sling TV

In UK & Europe

  • Live Streaming: YuppTV (digital), with regional broadcast partners also carrying the final

In Australia & New Zealand

  • Streaming: YuppTV and local sports networks

Why This Final Matters

India’s Road: Led by an in-form batting unit with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, India has dominated with aggressive yet balanced cricket.

Pakistan’s Challenge: Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Haris have delivered key knocks, while their bowling attack remains lethal in crunch matches.

High Stakes: Beyond the trophy, the match also has implications for ICC rankings and sets the tone ahead of the upcoming global tournaments.

Global Anticipation

The India vs Pakistan rivalry transcends cricket; it’s a cultural event. With millions expected to tune in worldwide, broadcasters and digital platforms are gearing up for record-breaking viewership numbers. The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan isn’t just another cricket match; it’s a clash of pride, passion, and power. Make sure you catch the action live on your TV or preferred digital platform when the first ball is bowled in Dubai.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh