INDIA VS PAKISTAN 2025

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Stats, Key Players, And Head-To-Head Records Ahead Of Clash

India and Pakistan are set to face off in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This high-stakes encounter is historic, as it marks the first time the two nations meet in an Asia Cup final.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Stats, Key Players, And Head-To-Head Records Ahead Of ClashImage Credit:- X

India and Pakistan are set to face off in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This high-stakes encounter is historic, as it marks the first time the two nations meet in an Asia Cup final. Their rivalry, already one of the most intense in world cricket, adds extra excitement and anticipation for fans around the globe.

T20I Head-to-Head Record

As of September 2025, India and Pakistan have faced each other 15 times in T20 Internationals. India holds a strong advantage with 12 wins, while Pakistan has secured 3 victories. One of the early matches in 2007 was decided via a bowl-out, highlighting the unpredictability and thrill of their encounters.

In Asia Cup finals and other multi-nation tournament showdowns, India and Pakistan have clashed five times, with India leading 3-2. The last notable final meeting was during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, where Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs, a match still remembered for its dominance and drama.

Also Read: India Vs Pakistan: 5 Times The Arc Rivals Faced Each Other In Finals; Who Holds Upper Hand? Check

 

Recent Encounters and Form Guide

In the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup, India has already defeated Pakistan twice, once in the group stage and again during the Super Four stage. These wins give India a psychological edge heading into the final. However, Pakistan, with its strong bowling attack and resilient batting line-up, remains a formidable opponent capable of turning the game in their favor.

Key Players to Watch

Abhishek Sharma (India): The Indian opener has been in scintillating form, scoring three half-centuries in the tournament. He is on the verge of breaking the record for most runs in a single Asia Cup, previously held by Virat Kohli.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): The left-arm pacer is expected to be a key threat with the ball, aiming to dismantle India’s top order.

Conclusion

The 2025 Asia Cup final promises to be a thrilling contest as two cricketing powerhouses clash for supremacy. India’s recent dominance in T20Is and Pakistan’s history of resilience in high-pressure games ensure that fans are in for an edge-of-the-seat spectacle. Whether India extends its T20I dominance or Pakistan stages a comeback, the match will be remembered as another exciting chapter in this legendary rivalry.

