IND vs PAK Asia Cup Pitch, Weather Report: Slow Dubai Track Set To Test Batters In Super Four Clash

IND vs PAK: After a roller-coaster ride of controversies, handshake refusals, and even threats of withdrawal, cricket’s fiercest rivalry is set to ignite once again. India and Pakistan will lock horns tonight, September 21, in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Dubai International Stadium, with the match starting at 8:00 PM IST. Fans across the world are gearing up for another high-octane battle between the two giants of Asian cricket.

India Riding High After Dominant Group Stage Win

The Men in Blue head into this encounter with a psychological edge after their emphatic seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the group stage. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s authoritative six to seal the chase was a statement of intent, but it also sparked a storm of controversy when he refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players after the match.

India’s confidence was further boosted by their strong turnaround victory against Oman, ensuring they enter the Super Four in red-hot form and with momentum on their side.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

IND vs PAK: Dubai Pitch And Weather Conditions

The Dubai International Stadium pitch has maintained its reputation as a slow surface that rewards patient batting and clever bowling. Spinners are expected to enjoy grip and turn, while pacers may face challenges, particularly under lights.

Batters can score freely once set, but clearing the boundary remains tricky due to the ground’s size and the grip in the surface.

The weather will be very warm, with temperatures ranging from 30.5°C to 34.8°C and humidity around 61–62%. There is no threat of rain, ensuring a full match is on the cards. Dew has not played a major role in recent games, though captains will keep a close watch.

India vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

With both teams eyeing a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win tonight would give either side a crucial advantage in the Super Four stage. Expect fireworks with the bat, fierce spells from the pacers, and a battle of nerves that only an India–Pakistan clash can deliver.