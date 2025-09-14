IND vs PAK Asia Cup Showdown: Time, Venue, Live Streaming & Top Players To Watch

The Indian men’s cricket team is set for a blockbuster Group A showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 contest begins at 8:00 PM IST, with live coverage available via TV broadcast and live streaming in India. Both sides enter the clash after strong opening victories. India thrashed hosts UAE by nine wickets in their first fixture, while Pakistan secured a dominant 93-run triumph over Hong Kong China. The result makes Sunday’s meeting crucial in the race to the Super Four. Along with bragging rights, a win will also provide an early edge in qualification.

India, ranked World No.1 in men’s T20I cricket, are defending Asia Cup and T20 World Cup champions. They remain the most decorated team in the tournament’s history with eight titles. The squad features Suryakumar Yadav as captain with Shubman Gill as his deputy. Exciting youngsters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, alongside IPL talents Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, strengthen the batting order, while Jasprit Bumrah leads a well-balanced bowling unit.

Pakistan, currently seventh in the men’s T20I rankings, have lifted the Asia Cup twice before. They now aim for a third crown under skipper Salman Ali Agha. Notably, star names Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have not been included this time, but the team retains depth in every department with Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Haris among the key players.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Probable Playing XI Player-by-Player Comparison

India vs Pakistan T20 Head-to-Head

The India–Pakistan rivalry has unfolded 13 times in the T20I format, with India ahead 9–3. One of Pakistan’s three wins came in the 2022 Asia Cup at Dubai, which was also their most recent T20 victory over India. When the teams last clashed at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, India triumphed by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah delivered a match-winning spell as Pakistan seemed on course for victory.

Across both ODI and T20I encounters in the Asia Cup, the two teams have met 19 times. India have won 10, Pakistan six, while three fixtures ended without a result.

Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 in India

Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash will be available on Sony LIV. On TV, Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will broadcast the match in India. Regional commentary will be offered on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Squads for Asia Cup 2025

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

IND vs PAK Rivalry Numbers

Total T20Is: 13

India won: 9

Pakistan won: 3

Last five results: India won 3, Pakistan won 2

Most recent meeting: India won by six runs, New York, June 9, 2024

Predicted Playing XIs

India vs Pakistan – Probable XI

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed