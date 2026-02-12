IND vs PAK: Babar Azam brutally trolled on Pakistan TV show ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 game vs India, video goes viral - Watch

Babar Azam found himself at the centre of a viral storm ahead of Pakistan’s blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India after former Pakistan cricketers mocked him on live television and even placed bizarre bets on his performance. The video has spread rapidly across social media, intensifying scrutiny on the former captain at a time when Pakistan need stability at the top. With pressure already mounting over his recent returns, the public criticism from ex-teammates has turned the spotlight firmly on whether Babar can deliver when it matters most.



Babar Azam mocked on live TV as viral video fuels debate

Pakistan greats Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Amir, and Rashid Latif triggered controversy during a TV discussion by openly questioning Babar’s ability to produce a match-winning knock against India.Shehzad went as far as promising a feast if Babar proves him wrong.

Ahmed Shehzad said, “The crowd coordinator won't have to get food that day. The whole team will get food.”

The show’s anchor then raised the stakes while speaking on Amir’s behalf:

“If Babar, let's say, with a strike rate of 160... Yes. Keep it like that. If he plays innings with a strike rate of 160 and helps Pakistan win, Amir will take his retirement back.”

Shehzad quickly recalibrated the challenge.

“Let's be realistic. If he plays a match-winning inning with a strike rate of 150 and scores 50 plus, then all these conditions are on.”

Amir agreed.

Rashid Latif added a sharp one-liner that left the panel laughing:

“He doesn't even bat that long.”

The clip has since gone viral, with fans split between defending Pakistan’s premier batter and questioning whether his T20 approach has become outdated.

Why Babar is under pressure before India clash

The criticism is not emerging in isolation. Babar’s recent numbers have invited debate about intent and tempo in modern T20 cricket. 15 off 18 balls vs Netherlands raised concerns over strike rotation. 46 off 32 vs USA showed improvement but did not completely silence critics. For a player once regarded as Pakistan’s batting backbone, expectations remain unusually high, especially in marquee fixtures.

Tactical concern: Strike rate vs anchor role

Modern T20 strategy increasingly favors aggressive powerplay batting. Teams now expect top-order players to maintain strike rates above 140 without compromising consistency. Babar’s classical style has historically delivered stability, but critics argue that Pakistan sometimes lose momentum during the middle overs when acceleration is required. However, tournament history suggests writing off elite batters before big matches is risky. Experienced players often reserve their best for high-pressure contests.