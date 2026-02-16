IND vs PAK: Blame game in Pakistan camp after hammering by Team India in T20 World Cup 2026; Captain Salman Ali Agha & Coach Mike Hesson say THIS

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and head coach Mike Hesson admitted their side was outplayed and fell short in execution after India registered a dominant 61-run victory in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage encounter in Colombo on Sunday. The defeat not only dented Pakistan’s confidence in a high-stakes rivalry clash but also left their Super Eights qualification hopes hanging in the balance. India posted 175 for 7 after being asked to bat and then bowled Pakistan out for 114 in 18 overs to seal their third straight win and secure a Super Eights berth. Pakistan must now defeat Namibia in their final group match to stay alive in the tournament.

Head coach Mike Hesson acknowledged the emotional impact of the result and the magnitude of the fixture. “There's a pretty disappointed dressing room in there at the moment, because they know how much it means to Pakistan.” Hesson said Pakistan entered the match with confidence after a winning run but were thoroughly outplayed on the day. “We know that it's a huge event, Pakistan against India. We obviously won five games on the bounce before today so we were confident, but today we got outplayed.” He pointed to the early conditions and Ishan Kishan’s aggressive batting as the moment the game slipped away.

“I think the ball was spinning quite a lot initially and we started off well but I think the way Kishan played, he took the game away from us.” With Pakistan now facing a must-win situation, Hesson stressed the need for a swift reset.“We have to pick ourselves up and make sure that we're very good in two or three days. We have played some good cricket in the lead-up to this World Cup so we're confident to do well in the tournament.”

Captain Salman Ali Agha echoed the sentiment, highlighting execution failures rather than conditions as the decisive factor. He admitted Pakistan’s bowling plans did not come together despite faith in the spin attack. “We were believing in our spinners and they had an off day today. Execution was missing in some parts of the game.” Agha said early wickets proved costly in the chase. “In T20 games if we lose three or four wickets in the powerplay, you are always chasing the game.”

Explaining the toss decision and pitch behaviour, he said: “To be very honest, in first inning it was a bit tacky. The ball was gripping as well… the pitch played better in the second inning than first inning. But our bowlers, we didn't bowl according to the situation.” He also admitted Pakistan’s batting failed to build partnerships that could keep them competitive. “When it comes to batting, we didn't apply ourselves and gave us a chance to go deep in the game.” Reflecting on the pressure of an India-Pakistan contest, Agha stressed composure and quick recovery.

“In these kind of games, the emotions are always going to be high… we need to gather ourselves very quickly and we have a game in two days' time.” Looking ahead, he emphasised the bigger picture and the path forward. “We have a game in two days' time. We need to win that game and qualify… then it's a new tournament start again.”

The match turned decisively during India’s innings, where Kishan’s 77 off 40 balls neutralised early spin assistance and shifted momentum. Contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube ensured India finished strongly, adding crucial late runs to push the total beyond Pakistan’s reach. Pakistan’s chase faltered almost immediately after early strikes from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 13 for 3. India’s spinners tightened control through the middle overs, with Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy ensuring the required rate kept climbing. Usman Khan’s 44 provided brief resistance, but Pakistan never recovered from the early collapse.

The loss further worsens Pakistan’s World Cup record against India and exposes recurring problems under pressure in marquee matches, particularly in powerplay batting and tactical adaptability. For India, the performance reinforced their status as defending champions in formidable form, combining aggressive batting with disciplined pace and varied spin options. Pakistan’s campaign remains alive, but their response in the must-win clash against Namibia will determine whether this defeat becomes a turning point or the beginning of an early exit.