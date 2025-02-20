IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Big Blow For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman Set To Be Ruled Out

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has taken a dramatic turn, with Pakistan suffering a major setback. Star opener Fakhar Zaman is set to miss the marquee showdown against India on February 23 due to an injury sustained in Pakistan’s opening match against New Zealand. Pakistan’s campaign in the Champions Trophy began on a sour note, losing to New Zealand by 60 runs in their opening encounter. However, the defeat wasn’t their only concern. Fakhar Zaman suffered an injury while fielding in the very first over of the match. The left-hander attempted a diving stop off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling but ended up hurting himself in the process. Despite the injury, Fakhar returned to the field later but wasn’t at his best. He came out to bat at No. 4 instead of his usual opening slot but struggled, scoring a sluggish 24 off 41 balls before getting dismissed. His movement appeared restricted, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the high-voltage clash against India.

Pakistan Captain Rizwan’s Worrying Update

Following the match, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan addressed the media and gave an update on Fakhar Zaman’s condition.

“Not sure yet, he hasn’t got his result yet. He is in some pain,” said Rizwan, indicating that the team is still awaiting further medical assessments. The skipper also admitted that Fakhar’s absence at the top order disrupted their game plan, particularly in the powerplay. Pakistan struggled massively without their explosive opener, managing only 22 runs in the first 10 overs, with Babar Azam the only batter able to find the boundary during that period. The slow start put them on the back foot early, eventually leading to their defeat.

Why Fakhar Zaman Didn’t Open Against New Zealand?

According to ICC playing conditions, Fakhar was not allowed to open the innings after spending time off the field due to injury. As per Law 25.3, a player who has unserved penalty time must wait before resuming batting unless five wickets have fallen. Given that New Zealand’s innings ended earlier than anticipated, Fakhar had to wait before taking the crease.

This forced Saud Shakeel to open alongside Babar Azam, but the experiment failed, further compounding Pakistan’s woes.

Will Fakhar Zaman Play Against India?

With only three days to go before the India-Pakistan clash, Fakhar Zaman’s participation remains highly doubtful. Reports suggest he is being monitored closely by the team’s medical staff, but initial signs indicate that he may not recover in time. Losing Fakhar would be a significant setback for Pakistan, as he has historically been one of their best batters against India in ICC tournaments. His 114-run knock in the 2017 Champions Trophy final remains one of the most memorable performances in the rivalry’s history.

What This Means for Pakistan?

With Fakhar likely to be ruled out, Pakistan will have to rethink their opening combination. Possible replacements include:

Imam-ul-Haq, who could return to the XI to partner Babar Azam.

Abdullah Shafique, a technically sound option but lacking experience in high-pressure games.

Saud Shakeel, who was forced to open against New Zealand but struggled.

Pakistan’s batting already looked brittle in their opening match, and Fakhar’s absence could further expose their vulnerabilities. Against a strong Indian bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, Pakistan will need a solid top order to stand a chance.