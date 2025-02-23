IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025: India, Pakistan Today Match Time, Squads, Venue And All Key Details

IND vs PAK CT 2025: India will take on Pakistan in their Group A encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The highly anticipated clash, set to begin at 2:30 PM IST, will see India aiming to avenge their painful defeat in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Pakistan secured a massive 180-run victory.

That match remains one of India's toughest white-ball losses, with Virat Kohli's team crumbling under pressure while chasing 338, courtesy of Fakhar Zaman's century. Now, eight years later, India enters the fixture with a fresh mindset but the same determination to dominate their arch-rivals on a grand stage.

IND vs PAK CT 2025: Match Details

Date: Sunday, February 23

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST

As India and Pakistan gear up for another historic battle, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. With the past still lingering in their memories, Rohit Sharma and his men will be eager to turn the tables this time around.

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Today Match Time

The highly anticipated IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash is set to take place today at 2:30 PM IST. Cricket’s biggest rivalry will unfold on a high-pressure stage as India and Pakistan battle for supremacy in this marquee encounter.

Where to Watch IND vs PAK Live?

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network (in multiple languages)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (available for free in India)

Live Blog Updates: Zee News

Both teams come into this game with strong performances in the tournament. India, led by Rohit Sharma, has displayed dominant form, with Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill being key players. Meanwhile, Pakistan, under Mohammad Rizwan's leadership, will rely on their pace attack, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi, to challenge the Indian batting lineup.

The match will be played in Dubai as part of the hybrid model adopted for the tournament due to India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan. This decision has only added to the tension surrounding the fixture, making it even more significant for both teams and their passionate fan bases.

India vs Pakistan: Full Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.