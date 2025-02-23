The cricketing world braces for yet another epic showdown as India and Pakistan lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. The stakes couldn’t be higher. For Pakistan, it’s a must-win encounter after their 60-run defeat against New Zealand. For India, it’s an opportunity to solidify their spot in the knockouts following a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Amidst the electrifying atmosphere, all eyes will be on one key battle that could shape the contest—Virat Kohli versus Abrar Ahmed.

Kohli’s Growing Struggles Against Leg-Spin

Virat Kohli, India’s batting stalwart, has built a reputation as a chase master and a big-match performer. With a stellar average of 52.1 in ODIs against Pakistan and an impressive 78.7 in Champions Trophy games, he remains the biggest threat to Pakistan’s bowling unit. However, a worrying trend has emerged in recent months—his vulnerability against leg-spin.

Since August 2024, five of Kohli’s last six dismissals in ODIs have come against leg-spinners. From Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga to England’s Adil Rashid and Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain in India’s CT 2025 opener, the script has been eerily similar—Kohli trapped LBW or bowled while trying to read variations. This raises the question: Can Pakistan’s young leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed capitalize on this weakness?

Abrar Ahmed: Pakistan’s Trump Card Against Kohli?

Abrar Ahmed might be relatively new to ODIs, but he has already made a mark in international cricket. Primarily known for his exploits in Test matches, the 26-year-old leg-spinner has shown promise in the limited-overs format as well. His recent ODI performances include figures of 2/41 and 4/27, highlighting his ability to deceive top-order batters with sharp turn and subtle variations.

While Kohli has never faced Abrar before, the leg-spinner’s style could pose serious problems for the Indian maestro. With a quick-arm action and an uncanny ability to extract bounce on slow wickets, Abrar is expected to be Pakistan’s go-to weapon in the middle overs. Given Kohli’s recent struggles, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan might introduce Abrar early, hoping to exploit the right-hander’s tentative footwork against spin.

Kohli’s Road to Redemption: Will He Conquer His Demons?

Kohli is no stranger to overcoming technical flaws. His well-documented struggle outside the off-stump in Test cricket was eventually corrected through meticulous adjustments. As he prepares to counter Abrar Ahmed, expect him to employ a measured approach—playing the ball late, using his feet aggressively, and perhaps even bringing out the sweep shot more frequently.

His commitment to preparation has already been evident. Ahead of the high-stakes IND vs PAK clash, Kohli reportedly arrived three hours before the scheduled practice session, fine-tuning his game against wrist-spinners. With a track record of rising to the occasion in marquee matches, the battle between Kohli and Abrar is shaping up to be one for the ages.

Match Impact: Who Has the Upper Hand?

Despite Pakistan’s reliance on Abrar Ahmed, the odds still favor Virat Kohli. His record in ICC tournaments, especially against Pakistan, is nothing short of legendary. However, if Abrar manages to strike early, it could tilt the balance in Pakistan’s favor, exposing India’s middle order to a potential collapse.

The world awaits with bated breath as two cricketing giants collide in Dubai. Will Kohli silence his critics and guide India to victory, or will Abrar Ahmed script a new chapter in Pakistan’s cricketing folklore? The answer unfolds on the grandest stage of them all—the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.