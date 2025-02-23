IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Champions Trophy 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Probable Playing 11s Team News For India vs Pakistan Dubai Match 2:30 PM 23rd Feb

The cricketing world is bracing for another chapter in one of its most intense rivalries as India takes on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the stakes sky-high, the match is set to be a thrilling contest between two cricketing powerhouses aiming to assert dominance on the grand stage.

India Aims for Semifinal Berth, Pakistan in Must-Win Situation

India enters this clash with momentum, having secured a convincing six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their opening game. Shubman Gill’s magnificent century and Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul showcased their dominance. A win against Pakistan will take them a step closer to the semifinals.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a setback in their first match, making this encounter crucial for their survival in the tournament. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will need to bring their A-game to keep Pakistan’s hopes alive.

IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

India’s Predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Axar Patel

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Mohammed Shami

Pakistan’s Predicted XI:

Babar Azam (c)

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Salman Agha

Kamran Ghulam

Tayyab Tahir

Khushdil Shah

Shaheen Afridi

Naseem Shah

Haris Rauf

Abrar Ahmed

IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions

With fantasy cricket enthusiasts eager to finalize their Dream11 teams, here are our expert picks for the match.

Dream11 Wicketkeepers:

KL Rahul

Mohammad Rizwan

Dream11 Batters:

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Babar Azam

Dream11 All-rounders:

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja (VC)

Salman Agha

Khushdil Shah

Dream11 Bowlers:

Mohammed Shami

Haris Rauf

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Team Combination: IND 7:4 PAK | Credits Left: 10.5

IND vs PAK Pitch Report & Conditions

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has historically offered a balanced surface. The first few overs will be crucial for the pacers, while the spinners will come into play as the match progresses. The team batting first will need to post a competitive total, as the chasing team won the only match played here in the tournament so far.

Weather Report for IND vs PAK Match 5

The weather is expected to be warm with a high of 32°C. No rain is forecasted, ensuring a full match without interruptions.

Top Players to Watch in IND vs PAK

India:

Mohammed Shami: 5 wickets in 1 match – key pacer in both powerplay and death overs.

Shubman Gill: 101 runs in 1 match – anchoring India’s batting lineup.

Shreyas Iyer: In-form batter who can stabilize the innings.

Pakistan:

Babar Azam: 64 runs in 1 match – Pakistan’s most reliable batter.

Mohammad Rizwan: Struggled in the first game but thrives under pressure.

Agha Salman: All-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.

Fantasy Cricket Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Contest TypeCaptainVice-Captain

Head-to-Head Shubman Gill Mohammed Shami

Small League Rohit Sharma Mohammad Rizwan

Grand League Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs PAK: Expert Advice for Dream11 Users

Given the balanced nature of the pitch, selecting a mix of top-order batters, all-rounders, and pacers will be crucial. Expect early movement for fast bowlers, but once the batters settle, stroke play will become easier. Spinners will also play a role in the middle overs, making Jadeja and Salman key picks.

Match Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs PAK?

India holds the upper hand coming into this contest, with key players in form and a dominant head-to-head record in ICC tournaments. However, Pakistan is known for rising to the occasion in high-pressure matches. If their bowlers can find early breakthroughs, we might be in for a thriller.