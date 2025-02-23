IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Champions Trophy 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Probable Playing 11s Team News For India vs Pakistan Dubai Match 2:30 PM 23rd Feb
India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy tips, playing XI, match analysis, and expert insights for the high-stakes clash in Dubai.
The cricketing world is bracing for another chapter in one of its most intense rivalries as India takes on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the stakes sky-high, the match is set to be a thrilling contest between two cricketing powerhouses aiming to assert dominance on the grand stage.
India Aims for Semifinal Berth, Pakistan in Must-Win Situation
India enters this clash with momentum, having secured a convincing six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their opening game. Shubman Gill’s magnificent century and Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul showcased their dominance. A win against Pakistan will take them a step closer to the semifinals.
Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a setback in their first match, making this encounter crucial for their survival in the tournament. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will need to bring their A-game to keep Pakistan’s hopes alive.
IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs
India’s Predicted XI:
Rohit Sharma (c)
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
Axar Patel
KL Rahul (wk)
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Mohammed Shami
Pakistan’s Predicted XI:
Babar Azam (c)
Saud Shakeel
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Salman Agha
Kamran Ghulam
Tayyab Tahir
Khushdil Shah
Shaheen Afridi
Naseem Shah
Haris Rauf
Abrar Ahmed
IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions
With fantasy cricket enthusiasts eager to finalize their Dream11 teams, here are our expert picks for the match.
Dream11 Wicketkeepers:
KL Rahul
Mohammad Rizwan
Dream11 Batters:
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
Shreyas Iyer (C)
Babar Azam
Dream11 All-rounders:
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja (VC)
Salman Agha
Khushdil Shah
Dream11 Bowlers:
Mohammed Shami
Haris Rauf
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Team Combination: IND 7:4 PAK | Credits Left: 10.5
IND vs PAK Pitch Report & Conditions
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has historically offered a balanced surface. The first few overs will be crucial for the pacers, while the spinners will come into play as the match progresses. The team batting first will need to post a competitive total, as the chasing team won the only match played here in the tournament so far.
Weather Report for IND vs PAK Match 5
The weather is expected to be warm with a high of 32°C. No rain is forecasted, ensuring a full match without interruptions.
Top Players to Watch in IND vs PAK
India:
Mohammed Shami: 5 wickets in 1 match – key pacer in both powerplay and death overs.
Shubman Gill: 101 runs in 1 match – anchoring India’s batting lineup.
Shreyas Iyer: In-form batter who can stabilize the innings.
Pakistan:
Babar Azam: 64 runs in 1 match – Pakistan’s most reliable batter.
Mohammad Rizwan: Struggled in the first game but thrives under pressure.
Agha Salman: All-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.
Fantasy Cricket Captain and Vice-Captain Picks
Contest TypeCaptainVice-Captain
Head-to-Head Shubman Gill Mohammed Shami
Small League Rohit Sharma Mohammad Rizwan
Grand League Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja
IND vs PAK: Expert Advice for Dream11 Users
Given the balanced nature of the pitch, selecting a mix of top-order batters, all-rounders, and pacers will be crucial. Expect early movement for fast bowlers, but once the batters settle, stroke play will become easier. Spinners will also play a role in the middle overs, making Jadeja and Salman key picks.
Match Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs PAK?
India holds the upper hand coming into this contest, with key players in form and a dominant head-to-head record in ICC tournaments. However, Pakistan is known for rising to the occasion in high-pressure matches. If their bowlers can find early breakthroughs, we might be in for a thriller.
