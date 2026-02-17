Fact Check: Did Shaheen Afridi and Usman Tariq wait for a handshake? Here’s what the viral video really shows

India’s commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash in Colombo has sparked fresh debate off the field. A viral clip circulating on social media appears to show Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Tariq pausing after the match, leading to claims they were waiting for Indian players to exchange handshakes. The footage, however, does not conclusively prove that they were expecting a handshake. Instead, it shows the pair briefly looking back before returning to the pavilion as India celebrated their victory.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What the viral video shows

The clip shows Afridi and Tariq turning around after the match ended, seemingly checking the field behind them. Meanwhile, Indian players gathered separately to celebrate the win and did not approach the Pakistan camp.

Key observations from the footage:

The Pakistan pair paused for only a few seconds.

They appeared to glance back toward the Indian group.

No Indian players moved toward a handshake line.

Afridi and Tariq then walked off the field.

There is no clear visual confirmation that they were waiting specifically for post-match greetings.

India’s no-handshake stance explained

India have maintained a no-handshake policy with Pakistan in cricket since the Asia Cup 2025. The decision came amid heightened political tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.

Important context:

The policy has applied across men’s and women’s cricket age groups.

It is limited to cricket and kabaddi.

Sporting customs continue in other sports such as hockey and tennis.

Before the match, captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha avoided a handshake at the toss, signalling that the stance remained unchanged.

Not the first time the issue surfaced

Similar scenes were witnessed during the Asia Cup 2025, where post-match interactions between players became a talking point. That tournament unfolded amid political tensions, leading to diplomatic complaints and heightened scrutiny of on-field conduct. The continuation of the policy in the T20 World Cup suggests it remains an institutional decision rather than an individual player choice.

Match result: India underline T20 dominance

While the handshake debate grabbed attention online, India’s performance highlighted the widening gap between the two teams in T20 World Cups.

Match summary:

India: 175/7 (20 overs)

Pakistan: 114 all out (18 overs)

Result: India won by 61 runs

Ishan Kishan: 77 (40 balls)

India’s bowlers wrapped up the chase comfortably, sealing their eighth victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup history.