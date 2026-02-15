IND vs PAK: Fans create an electric atmosphere outside Colombo Stadium for T20 World Cup clash

Cricket fever gripped Colombo on Sunday as passionate fans gathered outside the R. Premadasa Stadium hours before the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The blockbuster Group A clash will see India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, take on Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan in what promises to be one of the most intense fixtures of the tournament. Supporters from both nations arrived early at the venue, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere ahead of the match.

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Fans continue to arrive at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo for the #T20WorldCup match between India and Pakistan; visuals from outside the stadium#INDvPAK #ICCT20WORLDCUP pic.twitter.com/DcNBFRSTzf — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026

Indian fan Kuldeep Singh, who travelled from India specifically to witness the contest, expressed strong confidence in his team’s chances while speaking to ANI.

“The excitement brought me all the way here from India. We have full belief that India will win, just like they have done in the past,” he said.

Another supporter, Mohammad Afsar, highlighted the massive buzz surrounding the contest and praised India’s recent performances. He also shared his eagerness to watch young opener Abhishek Sharma in action.

“There’s tremendous excitement for this match. We have come to support our team. Looking at the results over the last 10–15 years, India have done very well. We are especially excited to see Abhishek Sharma play,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani fan confidently backed his side, warning that Pakistan could dominate the contest. He pointed to the historical rivalry between the two teams and suggested that India’s overconfidence might prove costly.

“Pakistan fans will sweep you away like a cyclone. If you look at the overall history between the two teams, you will know who has dominated. India’s overconfidence could lead to their downfall,” he remarked.

Both teams enter the marquee clash in strong form. India secured victories against the United States of America and Namibia, while Pakistan registered wins over the Netherlands and the USA in their opening matches.

Currently, India sit atop the Group A standings with four points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050. Pakistan also have four points but are placed second with an NRR of +0.932, setting up a high-stakes battle between the arch-rivals.

With form, pride, and crucial points on the line, the stage is perfectly set for another thrilling chapter in the historic India–Pakistan rivalry.