IND vs PAK Final: Tickets Sold Out For First Ever India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final In 41 Years

IND vs PAK Final Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan are set to renew their fierce rivalry in what promises to be a blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This marks the first-ever final clash between the two cricketing giants in the tournament’s history, adding extra excitement to an already high-stakes encounter.

Both sides have already met twice in this year’s tournament, with India winning on both occasions. The group-stage fixture was played amidst tension and calls for boycott from Indian fans due to ongoing Indo-Pak political issues. Despite the off-field noise, India maintained their dominance, winning both matches to enter the final as strong favorites.

Tickets Sold Out for the Big Final

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The hype surrounding the match is unprecedented. Tickets for the grand finale have been completely sold out, with all 28,000 seats at the Dubai International Stadium booked well in advance. The earlier group-stage clash witnessed around 20,000 fans in attendance, while the Super Four fixture drew a crowd of 17,000 spectators. Sunday’s final is expected to produce an electrifying atmosphere with a full house of passionate supporters from both nations.

Players React to Pressure of a Historic Final

Pakistan captain Salman Agha acknowledged the unique pressure that comes with an India-Pakistan final.

“It would be wrong to say a Pakistan-India match doesn’t carry more pressure. It’s the final. There’ll be a similar amount of pressure on both sides. The pressure of a final is different, of course,” he said.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted that the team is still chasing a complete performance despite winning both earlier encounters.

“I don’t think, in this tournament so far, we’ve played a complete game. After every game, there’s been discussions about areas we would like to improve. From batting to bowling, we’ve talked about rotating strike better, protecting partnerships, and improving our lengths and accuracy in the first six to ten overs,” Morkel explained.

Controversies Add Spice to the Rivalry

Both previous matches between the arch-rivals have been marred by on-field controversies.

Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30% of his match fee for dedicating India’s group-stage win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf was fined the same amount for making provocative gestures during the Super Four clash.

Sahibzada Farhan escaped with only a warning for his gun celebration after scoring a half-century in the Super Four fixture.

These incidents have further fueled the intensity of Sunday’s final, ensuring that emotions will run high when the players take the field.

High Stakes and History in the Making

For India, a win would not only secure another Asia Cup trophy but also reaffirm their dominance in the ongoing edition. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be aiming to turn the tables and end their campaign on a historic high.