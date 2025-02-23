IND vs PAK Free Live Streaming, CT-2025 : When, Where And How To Watch India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 5th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online In India?

The cricketing world is set for an electrifying showdown as arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in a high-stakes Group A encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The match, scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23, is expected to be nothing short of a spectacle. With millions of fans eagerly anticipating the contest, here’s a complete guide on how to catch the live action on TV and online platforms.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Match?

What are the match details?

Fixture: India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Group A Match

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

Toss Timing: 2:00 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live broadcast of IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 on the Star Sports Network and Sports18 TV channels. Coverage will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Where can you watch the live streaming of IND vs PAK?

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be streamed live for free on JioCinema. Additionally, viewers can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: What to Expect from the Match?

How have the teams performed so far?

The stakes couldn’t be higher as India and Pakistan enter the contest with contrasting results from their opening games. India, led by Rohit Sharma, started their campaign on a winning note, securing a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh in Dubai. The Indian unit, looking well-balanced, will be keen to extend their dominance over Pakistan in ICC tournaments.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are under immense pressure after their 60-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening match in Karachi. The hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025 must secure a win against their arch-rivals to stay in contention for a knockout berth.

Who are the key players to watch?

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record: Who Holds the Edge?

What is the overall head-to-head record?

India and Pakistan have faced off 135 times in ODIs, with Pakistan holding a slight edge with 73 wins, while India has won 57 matches. Five matches ended with no result.

How have India and Pakistan fared in past Champions Trophy encounters?

2004: Pakistan won by 3 wickets

2009: India won by 5 wickets

2013: India won by 8 wickets

2017 (Group Stage): India won by 124 runs

2017 (Final): Pakistan won by 180 runs

How to Watch India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live?

Which TV channels will telecast the match worldwide?

India: Star Sports, Sports18 (Available in multiple regional languages)

Pakistan: PTV Sports, A Sports

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

USA & Canada: Willow TV

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

Where to stream IND vs PAK online?

India: JioCinema (Free), Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan: Tapmad TV, Tamasha App

UK: Sky Go

USA & Canada: ESPN+ app

Australia: Kayo Sports