IND vs PAK: Harbhajan Singh identifies key threat for India ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has advised the Men in Blue to approach Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq cautiously ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan group-stage encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in Colombo on Sunday.

Harbhajan Warns About Tariq’s Threat

Speaking to the media in Ranchi, Harbhajan acknowledged Tariq’s growing impact with the ball and stressed that Indian batters must handle him carefully. The veteran off-spinner expressed confidence in India’s strength but emphasised the need for composure in a high-pressure contest.

“India will win the match. Pakistan has a spinner, Usman Tariq. He is a good spinner, and we have to play him safely. The Indian team is very capable. We hope they play without pressure and wave the flag of victory,” Harbhajan said.

The clash marks another chapter in the fierce rivalry between the two sides, coming shortly after India’s dominant performances against Pakistan during the Asia Cup, including a victory in the final.

Usman Tariq Under Spotlight

Tariq has quickly made headlines in international cricket, claiming 11 wickets in just four T20Is at an impressive average of 7.90, including a four-wicket haul. However, his unusual side-arm action — featuring a brief pause before release- has sparked debate, with some critics questioning the legality of his bowling method.

Despite the controversy, Tariq remains a key weapon in Pakistan’s bowling attack heading into the marquee encounter.

Nayan Mongia Backs India’s Momentum

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Nayan Mongia also shared his views, expressing optimism about India’s chances. Speaking from Vadodara, Mongia highlighted India’s confidence and recent form as major advantages. He noted that modern Indian cricketers play fearless cricket and suggested that Pakistan could feel the pressure given their recent struggles in ICC tournaments.

Hardik Pandya Expected to Play Key Role

Mongia also placed high expectations on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, praising his ability to deliver in high-pressure matches. Pandya boasts an impressive record against Pakistan, scoring 315 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate above 126, along with 25 wickets at an average of 18.60, including best figures of 3/8.

With both teams carrying strong narratives into the contest, the IND-PAK clash promises another thrilling chapter in one of cricket’s greatest rivalries. While Harbhajan remains confident of an Indian victory, he believes handling Usman Tariq smartly could be one of the decisive factors in the match.