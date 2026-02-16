IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya’s ice-cold no-look reaction after taking wicket of Saim Ayub, video goes viral - Watch
Hardik Pandya’s no-look reaction after dismissing Sahibzada Farhan has gone viral following India’s dominant T20 World Cup win over Pakistan.
- Hardik Pandya’s no-look reaction became the defining viral moment of India’s dominant win.
-
- The early powerplay wickets exposed Pakistan’s inability to handle pressure.
-
- Pandya continues to be India’s most reliable big-match performer against Pakistan.
Hardik Pandya’s ice-cold reaction after dismissing Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has become one of the defining images of India’s dominant 61-run win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The India all-rounder didn’t even turn to check the catch, calmly walking forward as if the wicket was inevitable. Within hours, the clip flooded social media, with fans hailing the moment as peak “clutch” composure in a high-pressure India vs Pakistan encounter.
February 16, 2026
Pandya’s viral moment sets the tone early
India’s victory in Colombo was shaped in the first over itself. Opening the bowling, Pandya delivered a maiden and removed Farhan, triggering Pakistan’s collapse. On the fourth ball, Farhan mistimed a pull shot. Instead of tracking the ball, Pandya simply walked ahead in quiet certainty while Rinku Singh completed the catch behind him. Teammates celebrated. Pandya barely reacted.
That unflappable body language has since gone viral, with fans calling it:
- “Ice in his veins”
- “Aura farming”
- “Clutch God energy”
In an India-Pakistan match, where emotion typically runs high, Pandya’s calm stood out.
Why the reaction resonated with fans
India-Pakistan games are defined by intensity and theatrics. Pandya’s minimalism delivered the opposite.
What made it special:
- Showed supreme confidence in execution
- Reflected control under extreme pressure
- Highlighted India’s early dominance
- Symbolised mental edge over Pakistan
Moments like these travel fast in the social media era, and Pandya’s reaction quickly became a shareable symbol of India’s authority in the contest.
Powerplay burst broke Pakistan’s chase
Pakistan’s chase of 176 never recovered after the early blows.
- Hardik Pandya dismissed Farhan in the first over
- Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in his opening over
- Axar Patel removed Babar Azam
Pakistan slumped to 38/4 inside six overs, effectively ending the contest.
Pandya finished with 2/16, continuing his remarkable record against Pakistan in T20Is.
Pandya’s dominance vs Pakistan continues
The all-rounder remains India’s most effective bowler in India-Pakistan T20Is.
Key numbers:
- 17 wickets vs Pakistan in T20Is
- Average: 13.82
- Economy: 7.7
- Never wicketless against Pakistan
- Among India’s leading wicket-takers in Indo-Pak clashes
Across his T20I career, Pandya has crossed 100 wickets, reinforcing his value as a big-match performer.
Pakistan coach admits India adapted better
Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson conceded that his side failed to adjust to the surface conditions. He noted that the pitch offered turn early, and India capitalised better, while Pakistan’s batting approach lacked adaptability. He also admitted India pushed the total well beyond par. The early wickets ensured Pakistan never found stability.
