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IND vs PAK: Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana skip handshake at toss for second straight time

It was the second successive ICC tournament where both captains avoided the customary gesture, after it first happened during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 08:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
IND vs PAK: Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana skip handshake at toss for second straight time
Image Credit: Pic credit: ICC

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