IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rain Interrupt The Game In Dubai?

Pakistan will be facing the Indian team in the do-or-die game to keep their semis hope alive at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (February 23). The Indian team achieved a facile win over Bangladesh in the tournament opener and is standing at the second spot in Group B while Pakistan is at the bottom of the standings. Pakistan had a terrible start to their campaign as they lost the game against New Zealand in Karachi.

The likes of Babar Azam and Khushdil Shah smashed half-centuries for Pakistan while Salman Ali Agha scored a quickfire 42 off 28 balls but then they could not sail their team’s boat. Pakistan lost the game by 60 runs.

IND vs PAK, Dubai Weather Forecast

It is improbable that the upcoming match between IND and PAK will face any hindrances due to the weather conditions as the forecast predicts no rainfall in the city on the day of the match. The temperature is predicted to be 31 degrees Celsius during the initial half of the game. However, the temperature is likely to lower down around the time of sunset to be approximately 23 degrees Celsius.

IND vs PAK Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium’s pitch is likely to help the bowlers. The recent matches at the venue turned out to be low-scoring. A total of only four teams managed to cross the 300-run mark in ODIs.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Squads of India and Pakistan

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah.