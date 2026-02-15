Advertisement
ISHAN KISHAN

IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan creates history; joins Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir in elite list for huge record against Pakistan

Ishan Kishan, the dynamic left-hander played a scintillating knock of 77 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 192.50 with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes to create history against Pakistan. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 09:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan creates history; joins Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir in elite list for huge record against PakistanPic credit: BCCI

Ishan Kishan etched his name into the history of the India-Pakistan rivalry during his attacking knock in a high-octane T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. 

Ishan, the dynamic left-hander played a scintillating knock of 77 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 192.50 with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes. With this, Kishan joined legendary Virat Kohli for a huge milestone from an Indian player against the arch-rivals Pakistan. 

ALSO READ: Ishan Kishan creates history, surpasses Shubman Gill for huge record in IND vs PAK T20Is

 

A Masterclass In Aggression

Following the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma for a duck, Ishan Kishan took the game by the scruff of its neck. He reached his half-century in just 27 balls, marking the third-fastest fifty in the history of this fixture surpassing Yuvraj Singh’s 29-ball effort from 2012.

Kishan's innings was a blend of brute force and tactical precision, featuring 10 boundaries and 3 towering sixes. He specifically targeted Pakistan’s spin-heavy strategy, dismantling the likes of Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub with authoritative sweeps and lofts. 

Standing Among Giants

With his 77-run blitz, Kishan now sits in elite company. He joined legendary Virat Kohli for the third-highest individual T20I score by an Indian against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

Top individual scores for India vs Pakistan in T20Is:

Virat Kohli - 82* (Melbourne, 2022 T20 World Cup)
Virat Kohli - 78* (Colombo, 2012 Asia Cup/T20)
Ishan Kishan - 77 (Colombo, 2026 T20 World Cup)
Gautam Gambhir - 75 (Johannesburg, 2007 T20 World Cup)

Additional Milestones From The Knock

It was the highest score by an Indian opener against Pakistan in T20Is, surpassing Gautam Gambhir's 75.
His 42 runs in the powerplay (first 6 overs) became the highest individual powerplay score by any batter in India-Pakistan T20I history, beating Shubman Gill's previous mark of 35.

Kishan became the fourth Indian to score a T20 World Cup fifty against Pakistan (joining Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Robin Uthappa). He also became the first Indian opener to score 50+ against Pakistan in T20Is since the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Kishan was eventually dismissed by Saim Ayub (clean bowled) after building a strong platform, helping India recover aggressively on a tricky surface. His blitz set a commanding tone for the total, showcasing his big-match temperament and aggressive style.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

