IND vs PAK: Major turmoil in Pakistan camp as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi set to be dropped before Namibia clash

Pakistan’s crushing defeat to India at the T20 World Cup 2026 has triggered a major selection rethink, with reports suggesting senior stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi could be dropped for the must-win clash against Namibia. Team management, led by Mike Hesson, is reportedly weighing changes to revive momentum and send a strong accountability message after the high-pressure loss. The decision, if confirmed, would mark one of Pakistan’s boldest in-tournament calls, reflecting growing frustration over senior players’ form and the urgency of qualification scenarios.

Why Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are under scrutiny

Both senior players struggled in the high-stakes encounter against India:

Babar Azam scored just 5 runs and fell to Axar Patel while attempting an aggressive shot early in the chase.

Shaheen Afridi conceded 31 runs in only two overs, allowing India to push beyond the 175 mark.

For two players long regarded as Pakistan’s match-winners, the performances intensified criticism over their recent output under pressure.

According to reports, the management is unhappy with senior pros failing to deliver in defining moments and is considering changes to inject urgency into the squad.

Possible replacements and tactical rethink

Sources indicate Pakistan may use the Namibia game to test bench strength and reset team balance.

Options under consideration include:

Fakhar Zaman returning to strengthen the top order

Naseem Shah or Salman Mirza replacing Shaheen in the pace attack

Opportunities for younger middle-order players if further changes are made

This approach suggests Pakistan may shift from reputation-based selection to performance-driven decisions during the tournament.

Captain Salman Agha admits execution failures

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that poor execution with both bat and ball cost the team dearly. “Execution was missing in some parts of the game. If you lose 3 or 4 wickets in the powerplay in T20 cricket, you are always chasing the game.” He also pointed to conditions and tactical misjudgment: “The pitch was tacky in the first innings, but we didn’t bowl according to the situation. With the bat, we didn’t apply ourselves and go deep.” The decision to bowl first on a surface where teams batting first had been winning added to criticism of Pakistan’s game awareness.

Pressure builds off the field after humiliating defeat

The magnitude of the loss sparked reaction beyond the dressing room.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly left the stadium before the match concluded.

Pakistan cricket greats publicly questioned selection consistency and accountability.

Team management held late-night discussions on corrective steps.

Pakistan had earlier defeated the USA and Netherlands, but the heavy loss has tightened qualification pressure heading into the Namibia fixture.

Why the Namibia match is now season-defining

Pakistan must win to stay on track for the Super Eight stage. Dropping senior players would send a strong message that performance outweighs reputation.

What’s at stake:

Qualification momentum

Dressing room accountability

Tactical reset ahead of knockout rounds

Long-term team transition planning

If changes are made, the Namibia clash could become a turning point in Pakistan’s campaign.