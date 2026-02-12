Advertisement
NewsCricketIND vs PAK: MS Dhoni biopic behind Pakistan X-factor Usman Tariq’s rise
MS DHONI

IND vs PAK: MS Dhoni biopic behind Pakistan X-factor Usman Tariq’s rise

Inspired by MS Dhoni’s biopic, Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq is now at the center of a bowling legality debate ahead of the T20 World Cup clash with India.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • MS Dhoni’s biopic unexpectedly shaped the career of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq.
  • Tariq’s bowling action debate adds tactical intrigue ahead of India vs Pakistan.
  • Biomechanics, not visual perception, remains the ultimate test of bowling legality.
IND vs PAK: MS Dhoni biopic behind Pakistan X-factor Usman Tariq’s riseInspired by MS Dhoni’s biopic, Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq is now at the center of a World Cup bowling debate ahead of the India clash. Photo Credit – X

When Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq walked into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 spotlight, few expected his story to trace back to an Indian icon. Yet it was MS Dhoni’s biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, that reportedly reignited Tariq’s cricket dream, pushing him to quit a stable job in Dubai and chase international cricket. Now, ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash, Tariq is dominating headlines for two reasons: a cinematic inspiration linked to Dhoni and a bowling action that has sparked fresh legality debates.

From Dhoni’s Struggles To Tariq’s Leap Of Faith

Cricket careers often hinge on turning points. For Tariq, it came during an ordinary evening in the UAE. After struggling to break into Pakistan’s domestic circuit, he had shifted focus to earning a living as a salesman. Watching Dhoni’s journey from ticket collector to World Cup-winning captain changed his perspective.

The parallels were powerful:

  • Dhoni chose uncertainty over job security
  • Tariq resigned from his overseas role
  • Both backed persistence over comfort

Tariq returned home, rebuilt his game, and eventually broke into Pakistan’s national side at 28. In modern cricket, where teenage debuts grab attention, his late arrival underlines resilience more than raw hype.

Why His Bowling Action Is Under The Scanner

Tariq’s performances have been impactful, including a decisive spell against the USA that strengthened Pakistan’s spin attack before the India fixture. But it is his unusual action that has divided opinion.

The Key Concerns

  • A visibly bent elbow
  • A stop-start run-up
  • A noticeable pause before release

Critics argue the pause disrupts a batter’s rhythm, potentially offering an unfair edge. However, legality in bowling is governed by the 15-degree elbow extension rule, and Tariq has reportedly cleared biomechanical testing multiple times, including after being flagged in franchise cricket.

The Biological Explanation

Tariq attributes the visual illusion to a hypermobile or double-jointed elbow, a congenital condition that can make legal actions appear suspect.

Cricket has seen similar controversies before.

Historical context adds perspective:

  • Muttiah Muralitharan underwent extensive testing before being cleared
  • Shoaib Akhtar’s hyperextension once triggered scrutiny
  • Both went on to enjoy celebrated careers

The lesson is consistent: biomechanical evidence matters more than aesthetics.

Ashwin’s Tactical Take On The “Grey Area”

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin offered one of the most balanced views, emphasizing that judging elbow extension with the naked eye is nearly impossible. He also backed the legality of Tariq’s pause, noting that if it forms part of a bowler’s natural action, it falls within the rules. 

What This Means Ahead Of India vs Pakistan

The Dhoni connection adds an intriguing sub-plot to an already massive encounter.

  • For India: Batters are historically strong against spin

Exposure to unconventional actions in domestic cricket reduces the surprise factor

  • For Pakistan: Tariq offers variation on slow surfaces

His unpredictability could influence middle overs

From a tactical lens, the bigger threat may not be legality debates but the hesitation such actions create in a batter’s decision-making window.

The Dhoni Effect That Crossed Borders

Dhoni’s career has inspired countless cricketers, but seeing that influence extend into Pakistan highlights the cultural reach of the sport. Biopics rarely shape professional choices at this level. When they do, the ripple effect becomes a story in itself. As the World Cup intensifies, Tariq stands at a fascinating intersection: inspired by an Indian legend, backed by science, scrutinized by rivals, and central to Pakistan’s plans. The chatter around his action will continue. But if performances follow, the narrative may shift from controversy to craft, much like it has for several pioneers before him.

