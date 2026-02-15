Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017265https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-pak-pakistan-opt-to-bowl-as-clash-starts-with-no-handshake-at-colombo-3017265.html
NewsCricketIND vs PAK: Pakistan opt to bowl as clash starts with No Handshake at Colombo
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

IND vs PAK: Pakistan opt to bowl as clash starts with 'No Handshake' at Colombo

India and Pakistan clashed in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo as Pakistan chose to bowl first, with the no-handshake controversy adding extra tension.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 06:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs PAK: Pakistan opt to bowl as clash starts with 'No Handshake' at ColomboImage Credit:- X

India and Pakistan finally locked horns in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, ending days of speculation, controversy, and boycott talks surrounding the high-profile clash. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha walked out for the toss amid intense anticipation, with Pakistan winning the toss and electing to bowl first in the crucial Group A encounter.

The spotlight, however, was not only on cricketing decisions but also on the ongoing handshake controversy that had dominated headlines before the match. Both teams continued with the much-discussed no-handshake stance at the toss, maintaining a policy that has remained in place following recent political and cricketing tensions between the two nations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Colombo Clash

The Colombo clash marks both teams’ third group-stage match of the tournament, with India entering the contest unbeaten after victories over the United States and Namibia, while Pakistan also arrived with winning momentum following triumphs against the Netherlands and the USA.

Captain's End:- Suryakumar Yadav (India) & Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Suryakumar Yadav | India captain: (Do you mind batting first?) Not at all. We were looking to bat first. We've seen the results here, and we've batted in the last two games and won both the games defending, so we don't want to change anything. (On the big occasion) I think it's easy to say that it's just another game, but it is an occasion. These games are always very high stakes, but at the same time, you've got to know what you want to do. That's more important. Stay in the present, back your skills, put your A game forward and be yourself. (Does form count?) This sport teaches you a lot of things. On a given day, if you're going well, then anyone can have a good day. Two changes. Abhishek Sharma comes in and Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Arshdeep Singh.

Salman Agha | Pakistan captain: We want to bowl first. It looks a bit tacky, so we feel it will assist the bowlers for the first few overs so we want to use that. It's a big game. We all know that. But in our group we all are very, very relaxed now. And we're just focusing on the game and we're very excited for this challenge. Bigger ground than SSC and the pitch is slower than SSC. But we have been playing on these kind of pitches for the last six months. So we have an idea how to play on these pitches as well. Same team for us.

Playing XIs:- India vs Pakistan

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India vs Pakistan
IND vs PAK: Pakistan opt to bowl as clash starts with 'No Handshake'
India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup rivalry enters post Virat-Rohit era
O'Romeo
O'Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 2 - details inside
Technology
Google Android 17 Beta 1 update for Pixel phones: How to download and more
Shri Kedarnath Dham
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple will be opened on April 22
Mahashivratri 2026
Mahashivratri 2026: Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi and other celebs celebrate
Bangladesh Election 2026
Explained: How BNP navigated anger and arithmetic to win Bangladesh Poll
ICC T20 WC 2026
‘This isn’t India vs Pak, it’s Jay Shah vs Pakistan’; says opposition
India-France defence dialogue
Defence ministers of India, France to co-chair 6th annual defence dialogue
West Indies
T20 WC 2026: Jason Holder, Shai Hope power West Indies to big win over Nepal