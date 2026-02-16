Advertisement
IND VS PAK

IND vs PAK: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi leaves early as India thrash Pakistan; viral video sparks leadership debate

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s early exit during Pakistan’s collapse vs India sparks outrage as viral video fuels leadership debate.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • • Mohsin Naqvi’s early exit during Pakistan’s collapse has intensified scrutiny of PCB leadership.
  • • India’s dominant win exposed tactical and depth gaps between the rivals.
  • • Shoaib Akhtar’s criticism reflects growing concern over Pakistan cricket’s long-term direction.
IND vs PAK: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi leaves early as India thrash Pakistan; viral video sparks leadership debatePCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi leaves the stadium during Pakistan’s collapse against India in Colombo, a moment that quickly went viral after the crushing defeat. Photo Credit – X

India’s commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clash in Colombo has triggered a storm beyond the boundary rope after a viral video showed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi leaving the R. Premadasa Stadium mid-chase. The footage surfaced as Pakistan’s batting collapsed, fuelling criticism about leadership, accountability and the team’s direction following another high-profile defeat to India. Pakistan were bowled out for 114 while chasing 176, their biggest T20I defeat to India, as the Men in Blue sealed Super Eight qualification and reinforced their dominance in ICC events.

Viral video: Mohsin Naqvi exits during Pakistan collapse

Social media clips circulating widely show Naqvi departing the stadium in a black car when Pakistan were reeling at 78/6. The timing of his exit, coinciding with quick wickets and fading hopes, intensified scrutiny. No official explanation has been provided for the early departure. However, the optics of leaving during a marquee India–Pakistan match have drawn strong reactions from fans and former players alike. Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister, was in Colombo for the high-stakes fixture and to hold discussions with ICC officials after recent tournament scheduling tensions.

Shoaib Akhtar launches blistering attack on PCB leadership

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar delivered a scathing assessment of Pakistan cricket’s administration and performance. “We were nowhere in the match… These aren’t the talents that will handle pressure.” Akhtar questioned long-term planning and player development, claiming Pakistan cricket has stagnated. “For the last 15–20 years, there has been no investment… today we cannot even dream of defeating India.” He also targeted PCB leadership, calling the system dysfunctional and questioning decision-making at the top.

How India dominated the contest

India posted 175/7 after recovering from a middle-order wobble.

Key contributions

  • Ishan Kishan: 77 set the platform
  • Late acceleration from the middle order ensured a strong finish
  • Saim Ayub: 3/25, Pakistan’s standout bowler

Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum.

Collapse highlights

  • Reduced to 34/4 early
  • Usman Khan’s 44 was the lone resistance
  • Dismissed for 114 in 18 overs
  • India’s bowling impact
  • Axar Patel: 2/29
  • Hardik Pandya: 2/16
  • Jasprit Bumrah: 2/17
  • Varun Chakaravarthy: 2/17

