IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma hugs Wasim Akram in Colombo, watch viral video

In a rare and striking moment ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, former India captain Rohit Sharma shared a warm hug with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram during the pre-match ceremony. The interaction, captured as both icons walked out with the World Cup trophy, quickly went viral and offered a human counterpoint to one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. India went on to thrash Pakistan by 61 runs, but the Rohit-Akram embrace became one of the defining visuals of the night.

A moment that cut through rivalry tension

Rohit Sharma, present in Colombo as an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 ambassador, shared a friendly exchange with Wasim Akram before the ceremony at R Premadasa Stadium. The two legends chatted, posed for photographs, shook hands, and embraced while walking out with the trophy alongside ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta. The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing praise from fans who saw it as a reminder that respect between players transcends political and sporting tensions.

Why the hug sparked debate

The moment drew attention because it came amid India’s continued no-handshake stance with Pakistan’s playing XI. At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not take part in the customary handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, maintaining the approach followed since the Asia Cup. That contrast made Rohit’s gesture with Akram stand out even more. Importantly, Akram is a former player and broadcaster, not part of the Pakistan team setup, which placed the interaction outside the on-field protocol debate.

Symbolism: respect between icons

Rohit and Akram represent two different eras and styles of cricketing greatness.

Rohit Sharma: modern white-ball giant and multiple ICC title winner

Wasim Akram: swing bowling pioneer and one of cricket’s greatest fast bowlers

Their interaction highlighted mutual respect between generations and rivals. In high-pressure India-Pakistan contests, such visuals often become symbolic reminders of cricket’s shared heritage.

Rohit’s presence around the Indian camp

Beyond the ceremony, Rohit spent time with the Indian players and support staff during the build-up, greeting them and offering encouragement. His presence reflected his ambassadorial role and senior stature within Indian cricket. Observers noted the relaxed atmosphere he brought to the camp ahead of the marquee clash.

India dominate on the field

Once play began, the contest turned one-sided.

Ishan Kishan powered India with 77 off 40 balls

India posted 175/7

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel took two wickets each

Pakistan were bowled out for 114

India’s 61-run victory extended their dominance and sealed qualification for the Super 8 stage.

More than a viral moment

While the result reinforced India’s superiority, Rohit Sharma’s hug with Wasim Akram provided a softer narrative amid the intensity. In a rivalry often defined by pressure and politics, the embrace offered a reminder that cricket’s greatest figures share respect beyond borders.