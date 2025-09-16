Advertisement
IND VS PAK

IND vs PAK: Saeed Ajmal Mocks Pakistan’s Batting Approach, Says ‘We Miss Babar And Rizwan’

India thrashed Pakistan by 7 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025, restricting them to 127/9 before chasing easily in Dubai. Saeed Ajmal mocked Pakistan’s negative batting approach, missing Babar and Rizwan. Pakistan now face UAE in a must-win clash to stay alive in the tournament. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
IND vs PAK: Saeed Ajmal Mocks Pakistan’s Batting Approach, Says ‘We Miss Babar And Rizwan’ Image Source: X

IND vs PAK: India once again proved too strong for Pakistan, this time in their Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. After restricting Pakistan to a modest 127/9, India chased down the target comfortably to win by 7 wickets and seal their Super Four spot.

Pakistan Batting Falters Again

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Pakistan struggled from the start. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah struck early, and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel ripped through the middle order. Only Shaheen Afridi’s late fireworks an unbeaten 33 off 16 balls saved Pakistan from a bigger collapse.

Ajmal Posts Sarcastic Message

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal became one of the loudest critics of Pakistan’s batting. Taking to Instagram, he posted a sarcastic reel and left an emotional message directed at former skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. Ajmal pointed out Pakistan’s lack of intent, highlighting their 63 dot balls in the innings.

Missing Babar And Rizwan

Ajmal compared the current batting struggles to the days when Babar and Rizwan opened with a more measured approach. “We cry as we miss you, Babar Azam and Rizwan. These strike rates remind us of you. They score 50/5 in 10 overs; you used to be unbeaten after scoring 50 in 10 overs,” Ajmal said, adding that Pakistan seems incapable of beating India on the cricket field anymore.

Lack of Positive Mindset

Ajmal slammed Pakistan’s negative intent, saying, “There is no positive approach in batting, it is disappointing. You cannot make a team by destroying it.” His comments hinted at internal issues within Pakistan cricket, raising questions about selection and team direction.

Next Challenge for Pakistan

With India cruising into the next round, Pakistan now faces a must-win game against hosts UAE on September 17 to secure their Super Four spot. A win would not only keep them alive in the tournament but also set up another potential clash with India in the Super Four — and possibly in the final as well.

Seventh Straight Loss vs India

This latest defeat marks Pakistan’s seventh consecutive loss against India across formats. With confidence low and criticism mounting, their campaign faces a tough test as the Asia Cup heads into its decisive stages.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

