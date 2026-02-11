IND vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan sends warning to Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 match
Sahibzada Farhan warns India ahead of the T20 World Cup clash, saying the rivalry won’t be one-sided despite Pakistan’s recent struggles.
- Sahibzada Farhan dismissed one-sided rivalry claims, backing Pakistan to challenge India in the T20 World Cup clash.
- The opener’s strong record against India adds credibility to his confidence before the high-voltage encounter.
- Farhan’s “normal match” approach signals Pakistan’s tactical attempt to remove pressure from the biggest game.
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has issued a firm warning ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan encounter at the T20 World Cup 2026, insisting the contest will not be one-sided despite India’s recent dominance. With India winning eight of the last 10 meetings across formats, Farhan believes Pakistan have already shown they can push their rivals deep and expects another fiercely fought battle on February 15 in Colombo. The statement comes at a time when several Indian players and experts have questioned whether the rivalry still carries the same competitive edge. Farhan, however, sees it very differently.
“We Fought Till the End”: Farhan Recalls Asia Cup Final
Drawing confidence from Pakistan’s performance in last year’s Asia Cup final, Farhan rejected the idea of a lopsided rivalry. “I think the way we played in the last Asia Cup, we didn't play one-sided. We played and fought till the end. We didn't play a one-sided match till then end and hopefully this time against we’ll play a wonderful game,” Farhan said after Pakistan’s win over the USA. His comments underline Pakistan’s attempt to reshape the narrative ahead of one of cricket’s most watched fixtures, especially after India completed a clean sweep over them in the Asia Cup.
Treating India Clash as “A Normal Match”
Interestingly, Farhan revealed that Pakistan are trying to keep emotions in check rather than get overwhelmed by the occasion. “I think when you make runs you are confident. I am also very confident and the way the last two innings have gone, I'm very confident. It's a normal match. We'll play like a normal match. We won't put it in our head that this is an India – Pakistan match, it is a normal match and we will play it like a normal match,” he added. This approach reflects a tactical shift often seen in modern T20 setups, where teams prefer clarity over hype in high-pressure contests.
Why Farhan Could Be Pakistan’s X-Factor
The confidence is not without reason.
Farhan vs India:
- 155 runs in 3 matches
- 2 half-centuries
- Average: 51.67
More notably, he has handled India’s premier pacers comfortably, including spells against high-quality attacks in previous encounters.
For Pakistan, strong starts have historically dictated their success against India. If Farhan negotiates the powerplay well, it could allow their middle order to attack rather than rebuild.
India Still Hold the Psychological Edge
While Farhan’s warning adds intrigue, the numbers favour India heavily:
- 8 wins in the last 10 matches
- Asia Cup final victory last year
- Superior depth in both batting and bowling
From a tactical lens, India’s ability to control middle overs and execute under pressure has separated the two sides recently. However, India-Pakistan games rarely follow form sheets. Momentum swings faster, crowd pressure multiplies, and individual brilliance often defines outcomes.
