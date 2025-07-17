IND vs PAK Set For Blockbuster WCL 2025 Showdown On ‘THIS’ Date; Yuvraj Singh To Lead India

Cricket’s fiercest rivalry is set to be rekindled in July, when India Champions take on Pakistan Champions in a high-voltage encounter at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. Adding more excitement to the spectacle, former India star Yuvraj Singh will once again don the captain’s armband, leading a team packed with iconic Indian cricketers from the past.

A Rivalry Beyond Generations

India vs Pakistan has always been more than just a cricket match; it's an emotional rollercoaster that transcends boundaries. Even in the legends format, the passion and intensity remain intact. After a historic win over Pakistan in the 2024 WCL final, Yuvraj Singh and his Indian side are eyeing a repeat performance, while Pakistan will be seeking sweet revenge.

Yuvraj Singh Returns as Captain

Yuvraj Singh, a key figure in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup triumphs, will once again lead the side in this nostalgia-filled tournament. His leadership and aggressive brand of cricket had proved pivotal in India lifting the WCL title last year. The stylish southpaw will be eager to script another memorable chapter against Pakistan.

Match Info

Match: India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

Date: July 20, 2025

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Format: T20, part of WCL 2025 league stage

The match is expected to be sold out, and millions of fans globally are waiting to catch this classic encounter on their screens.

Broadcast & Streaming

Fans can watch the game live on Star Sports, TNT Sports, Willow TV, FanCode, and official WCL platforms, depending on the region.

The World Championship of Legends isn’t just nostalgia; it’s fiercely competitive. Eight teams, comprising retired international cricketers, are fighting it out in a round-robin league, followed by knockouts. India is the defending champion, while England, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are also competing and will aim for a title this year.