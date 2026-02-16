IND vs PAK: Shahid Afridi to Ramiz Raja - Pakistan legends react after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 hammering

India’s commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked one of the sharpest public backlashes in recent memory, with former Pakistan cricketers openly questioning leadership, selection culture, and the future of senior stars. Chasing 176 in Colombo, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs. The defeat not only dented their Super 8 hopes but also reignited a fierce debate around Babar Azam’s role, the bowling unit’s decline, and systemic issues within Pakistan cricket. Here are the exact statements that followed.

Shahid Afridi calls for bold selection calls

Afridi did not hold back while suggesting drastic changes to the playing XI. “So if I have to take a decision here, I would even sit Shaheen out, sit Babar out, and sit Shadab out as well. I would play the new boys, give the youngsters a chance. And in our match against Namibia, I would back them, give them confidence, and keep playing them.”

He added: “Because we’ve been watching these players for so long — they keep getting opportunities. And every time, we expect that against a team like this, they will perform. These are senior players. If they’re not delivering for you, then why not play the juniors sitting on the bench? What’s the big difference anyway?” This is significant. Afridi is effectively calling for a reset in the middle of a global tournament, something rarely suggested by former captains.

Ahmed Shehzad questions Babar Azam’s T20I future

After Babar Azam managed just 5 off 7 balls against India, Shehzad took to X and wrote: “Babar gone once again. Maybe it was his last dance to prove his worth in this format.” The numbers add weight to the criticism. In six T20Is against India, Babar has scored 110 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 123.59, with only one fifty. In modern T20 cricket, that strike rate is increasingly scrutinised. For context, Pakistan were 13/3 inside two overs when Babar walked in. India’s new-ball burst from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya set the tone, and Axar Patel dismissed Babar soon after.

Mohammad Yousuf says “time’s up”

Yousuf’s reaction was blunt: “Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides.” That phrase, “empty wins,” reflects a growing perception among former players that Pakistan’s structure rewards bilateral success but fails in high-pressure ICC events, especially against India.

Shoaib Akhtar launches scathing attack

Akhtar’s remarks went beyond individual players and targeted governance. “The biggest crime in the world is giving a big job to an incompetent person.” “When you choose and back the wrong people, you will keep facing the same results.”

He also admitted: “We were nowhere in the match. These are not the talents that will handle pressure.” For a former fast-bowling spearhead who has often defended Pakistan’s aggression, this was a serious indictment of leadership and selection culture.

Ramiz Raja flags batting stagnation

Raja criticised the lack of growth in Pakistan’s batting against India, noting that India have persisted with a similar bowling core for years, yet Pakistani batters continue to look unsettled against them. His point highlights a tactical gap. India’s spin-heavy middle overs approach, backed by disciplined powerplay bowling, has repeatedly exposed Pakistan’s conservative batting template.