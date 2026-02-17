Shoaib Akhtar takes U-turn on Mohsin Naqvi after India thrash Pakistan, 'He is a good person...'

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has clarified his controversial remarks about PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, insisting they were misinterpreted, just a day after Pakistan’s crushing defeat to India in the 2026 T20 World Cup sparked intense criticism of the board and team leadership. The clarification comes amid mounting scrutiny on Pakistan cricket following a 61-run loss to India in Colombo, a result that has deepened questions over leadership, team direction, and administrative decisions.

Akhtar denies targeting PCB chief

Akhtar said his earlier criticism was not directed at Naqvi personally and accused Indian broadcasters of twisting his words. “My comments were never aimed at Mohsin Naqvi. The remark about incompetence was not directed at him at all - it was meant for the top brass who run international cricket. Some Indian TV channels twisted my words.” He further defended the PCB chief’s intentions.

“In the same programme, I even asked people not to say anything negative about Mohsin bhai, because I won’t tolerate that. I’ve always said he’s a good person who genuinely wants to help Pakistan cricket. But at the same time, he isn’t always given the right advice,” according to a Pakistani news show. The remarks mark a clear softening of tone after his post-match reaction was widely viewed as a direct attack on Naqvi and PCB management.

What triggered the controversy

Following Pakistan’s latest defeat to India, Akhtar criticised the functioning of Pakistan cricket and warned about the dangers of placing inexperienced individuals in key decision-making roles. He argued that flawed decisions at the top inevitably affect on-field performance. Many viewers interpreted the comments as aimed at Naqvi, triggering a social media storm and heated debate across television panels in both countries.

Naqvi already under spotlight

Mohsin Naqvi has been at the centre of controversy even before the India clash. Pakistan had briefly threatened to boycott the India match before reversing the decision. Naqvi reportedly left the venue before the match ended as Pakistan’s batting collapsed. Reports suggest he is unhappy with senior players after the defeat. The PCB chief’s tenure has been marked by political tension, administrative turbulence, and repeated flashpoints surrounding India-Pakistan fixtures.

India extend dominance, Pakistan face exit threat

India’s victory reinforced their dominance in the rivalry. Pakistan have now lost six consecutive matches to India across formats. India lead 8-1 in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup meetings. Pakistan must beat Namibia in their final group match to stay alive in the tournament. Pakistan’s negative net run rate means defeat would confirm elimination.