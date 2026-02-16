IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tears into PCB and team after India thrash Pakistan

Pakistan’s crushing 61-run defeat to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has triggered a fierce backlash, with former pace legend Shoaib Akhtar launching a scathing attack on the team’s leadership, selection culture, and cricket governance. Following the loss in Colombo, Akhtar warned that poor decision-making and weak administration are “destroying Pakistan cricket,” even as India strengthened their title defence with a dominant all-round display. At the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, India posted a commanding 175/7 before bundling Pakistan out for 114 in 18 overs, exposing familiar frailties under pressure in a high-stakes encounter.

India seized early momentum after Pakistan opted to bowl. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan delivered a match-defining knock of 77 off 40 balls, hammering 10 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 192.50. His aggressive strokeplay powered India through the powerplay and set the platform for a competitive total.

Tilak Varma contributed 25, captain Suryakumar Yadav added 32, and Shivam Dube’s 27 off 17 ensured India maintained scoring momentum through the middle overs. A late flourish from Rinku Singh helped India close strongly at 175/7. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub stood out with 3 for 25, but the attack struggled to contain India’s scoring rate.

Pakistan’s chase never recovered from a disastrous start. They slipped to 13/3 inside two overs, losing Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and captain Salman Agha in quick succession. Babar Azam’s brief stay ended for 5, deepening the crisis.

Usman Khan’s 44 off 34 offered resistance, while Shaheen Afridi struck 23 late in the innings, but wickets fell at regular intervals as the required rate climbed. India’s bowlers executed their plans with precision. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah struck early blows, while Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy controlled the middle overs to ensure Pakistan were bowled out for 114.

The defeat prompted one of the strongest public reactions from Shoaib Akhtar, who questioned both leadership and team culture.

“The biggest crime in the world is giving a big job to an incompetent person,” Akhtar said, adding that an incapable leadership structure can destroy any organisation. He labelled the current cricket administration unfit to run Pakistan cricket and warned that governance failures are producing repeated on-field setbacks.

He also criticised the team’s selection culture and accountability. “When you choose and back the wrong people, you will keep facing the same results,” he said, suggesting Pakistan’s system promotes stars who fail to deliver in crucial matches.

Reflecting on the defeat, Akhtar admitted Pakistan were outclassed. “We were nowhere in the match. These are not the talents that will handle pressure,” he said, adding that Pakistan once fought India on equal terms but now struggle to compete.

While criticising Pakistan’s system, Akhtar also acknowledged India’s strength, noting that the defending champions remain one of the most complete sides in the tournament.

The loss has intensified scrutiny of Pakistan cricket beyond the scoreline. Questions around leadership stability, tactical awareness, and player accountability have resurfaced, echoing concerns raised after previous ICC tournament setbacks.

For India, the emphatic victory reinforces their status as serious title contenders. With explosive starts at the top, depth in the middle order, and a spin-heavy attack capable of controlling the middle overs, the team appears well equipped for knockout-stage pressure.

Pakistan, meanwhile, face mounting pressure to address structural flaws quickly if they hope to remain competitive in modern T20 cricket.