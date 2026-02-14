IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav responds to Salman Ali Agha's comment, drops massive hint on Abhishek Sharma's return- 'If the Pakistan captain wants...'

With the cricketing world buzzing ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan Group A match in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15, India captain Suryakumar Yadav delivered a classic dose of his trademark humor and confidence during the pre-match press conference.

The spotlight fell on explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been sidelined recently due to a stomach infection that required hospitalization. The left-hander missed India's previous match against Namibia and his fitness for the high-stakes rivalry game had been a major talking point.

Notably, Abhishek, currently ranked as the world's No. 1 T20I batter, has been in blistering form, amassing 1,297 runs in 38 T20Is at a stunning strike rate of 194.74, including two centuries and eight fifties.



ALSO READ: 7 captains to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL history: Shane Warne, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and...; check full list

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Salman Ali's Comment

Suryakumar Yadav's comments came in a cheeky response to statement made earlier by Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, who had expressed his desire to see India's "best XI" on the field.

Agha emphasized wanting to face India at full strength, acknowledging Abhishek's reputation as a dangerous player especially given his strong record against Pakistan, where he has scored 110 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 189.65.

"I really hope - we all know he's (Abhishek) a good player - and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have," Agha told reporters in the press conference.

When journalists informed Suryakumar of Agha’s comments regarding Abhishek’s fitness, the Indian skipper responded with a playful yet pointed quip that instantly went viral.

"If the Pakistan captain wants him (Abhishek Sharma) to play, we'll play him tomorrow," Suryakumar told reporters.

The Road To Recovery

Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted remark served multiple purposes: it confirmed Abhishek's recovery and availability for selection, brushed aside any lingering injury concerns, and subtly underscored India's confidence heading into the contest.

Notably, Abhishek's availability had been the subject of intense speculation over the last 48 hours. Initial updates from the camp were cautious, with Surya himself suggesting earlier in the week that Abhishek might need to sit out "one or two games." However, after a successful practice session at the R. Premadasa Stadium, the medical team has reportedly given the green light.

Why It Matters

Abhishek’s return is a massive boost for an Indian batting lineup that has looked slightly "scratchy" in the opening stages of this World Cup.

The Aggression Factor: Abhishek’s "slam-bang" approach is central to India's T20 blueprint.

The Opening Pair: His return allows the lineup to stabilize, likely moving Sanju Samson back to the bench or into a middle-order role.

Psychological Edge: Pakistan's former pacer Mohammad Amir recently labeled Sharma a "slogger," adding extra spice to a battle that Surya seems more than happy to let his players settle on the pitch.